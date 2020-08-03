Madison man shows off 12-foot-tall cucumber vine

With the help from beneficial growing weather this summer -- and his wife Melody -- Greg Gross of Madison has grown a towering English cucumber plant in the garden next to his house.
The cucumber plant assisted by a garden frame had grown to 12 feet, 4 inches tall by the afternoon of July 30 and was busy sprouting large cucumbers for the dinner table.
This summer's English cucumber plant was the first attempt by Gross to grow a cucumber plant vertically.
"The hot, humid weather so far this summer really helped with its growth and with the other plants in the garden," Gross said.
Gross judged that his cucumber plant has probably peaked. He grew it from a starter plant that he purchased from a Madison greenhouse that was set up this spring near the Lake County Courthouse.
He planted the seedling during mid-May, and his wife helped with the garden's watering when he was busy with other work. Gross said that during the last two gardening seasons, he has used compost collected from his parents farm to fertilize his plot.
The largest cucumber plant recorded as ever cultivated covered an area of 610.3 square feet and was grown as a Epcot Science project at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The plant was measured in July 2006 and was raised on a rectangular trellis that measured 20x30 1/2 feet.
Known as English or European cucumbers, the vegetables grown from the vines are "seedless" cucumbers that are longer and slimmer than other varieties. The vegetables do not develop a layer of outer wax, and their skin is tender when they are ripe. Cooks do not need to seed or peel the cucumbers before they are eaten.
The English cucumbers are often judged less flavorful than other varieties. They are used in salads and pickling. Cooks can slice them lengthwise or width-wise or dice or julienne the cucumbers. The cucumbers are also prepared by grilling or pureeing.