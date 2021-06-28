`The man who wrecked locomotives' - Reisdorff describes train wreck stunts of late 1800s

While most of Saturday's visitors to Prairie Village came to the historical preservation site to appreciate classic locomotives, train cars and riding the rails, a Nebraska author and book publisher offered up a tale about an Iowa promoter who demolished steam locomotives for a living about 100 years ago.
Jim Reisdorff of David City, Neb., spoke about Iowa native Joe Connolly during a presentation at the Prairie Village Opera House titled, "The man who loved to wreck locomotives." Fans of daredevil drivers in auto demolition derbies and Evil Knievel's car- and bus-jumping stunts of the 1960s-70s were preceded by thrill-seekers during the late 1800s and early 1900s who paid to see two steam locomotives drive head-long into each other during staged events. Connolly was one of many promoters who organized the steam-driven crashes.
Reisdorff said his interest in Connolly started as a boy when he read a book about the stunt promoter. When Reisdorff was older, he did additional research about Connolly. He later wrote the book, "The Man Who Wrecked 146 Locomotives -- The Story of `Head-On Joe' Connolly."
According to Reisdorff, between 1896 and 1932, Connolly staged 73 head-on train wrecks "...before large thrill-seeking audiences at state fairs and other public events nationwide." Connolly gained the nickname "Head-On Joe" and would boast that he deliberately destroyed 146 old steam locomotives during the staged collisions. He also claimed that no one was ever injured during the destructive events.
At one point in his presentation, Reisdorff pointed out that two steam locomotives hitting each other at 30 mph is equivalent to an automobile hitting a brick wall at 60 mph. In the real world, train engineers and crew members would fear major injuries from any collision or accident due to threat of an exploding boiler, scalding steam or the weight carried by the following coal car.
"(The locomotive crews) would often prefer to take their chances in jumping from the locomotive than staying put during a crash," Reisdorff said.
According to Reisdorff, train wrecks were not unusual in the United States. Over the decades, the technology improved, trains got faster and accidents became more impressive. Reisdorff said thousands of railroad employees and passengers died during the 1800s.
Reisdorff said the curious and souvenir hunters were often drawn to real-life locomotive disasters. Visitors to the accident sites would climb over the wreckage and take away prizes. Reisdorff said some of the most sought-after souvenirs from train accidents were train bells and locomotive headlamps.
Although he didn't organize and promote the first thrill-seeking locomotive crash, Connolly sponsored one of the first in 1898, when he had temporary track laid down in an amphitheater and had two locomotives run into each other. Reisdorff called the event "...a smashing success for Joe," who had 50,000 people pay to see the stunt.
Connolly continued his train-wreck stunts across the country, setting up locomotive crashes in cities such as Omaha, Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City, Salt Lake City and New York City.
Reisdorff produced black-and-white photos that recorded the stunts. One photo from a Chattanooga, Tenn., newspaper recorded a collision reportedly held for the benefit of military veterans. Reisdorff also produced a photo of a locomotive collision held in Sacramento, Calif.
According to Reisdorff, locomotive-collision promoters, not just Connolly, would often rig the train cars to burst into flames after the collision. In addition, they would set up explosives to provide added pyrotechnics during the crash.
Reisdorff said the audiences might line up along both sides of the tracks to watch the collisions -- something that insurance carriers would never allow today. Reisdorff said the "care less" behavior came from "different times, a different era."
After 36 years of locomotive stunts, Connolly decided to promote his last train crash in Des Moines in 1932. He decided to make the event his most spectacular and named the locomotives after the two major candidates in the 1932 presidential election: "Hoover" and "Roosevelt." Reisdorff said thousands of people attended.
Reisdorff's book records the career of the professional train-engine wrecker and the techniques used in staging wrecks for public entertainment. The book also describes head-on locomotive collisions staged by other promoters that are detailed using about 40 illustrations.
Connolly died in February 1948 and is buried in Des Moines. According to Reisdorff, the organizers of the Iowa State Fair maintain a display about Connolly on the fairgrounds.
Reisdorff and his daughter Shari operate a book-publishing company called South Platte Press in David City, Neb., that specializes in Western railroad history.