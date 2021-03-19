City prepares for Union Ave. project

City commissioners this week approved advertising for contractors' bids for a water-main improvement project, scheduled this year, along a section of N. Union Ave. north of 9th St. in Madison.
Any construction contractors wanting to submit bids on the project should deliver them to City Hall by 1:30 p.m. on April 6.
The street project will include the removal of 2,388 square yards of asphalt street surface and the installation of 713 feet of 6-inch water main. Other work needed to complete the project includes the removal and installation of 60 square yards of concrete, 1,608 tons of granular material, and 2,388 square yards of 4-inch asphalt surfacing. The construction crew will also need to provide erosion control and some other project-related tasks.
The N. Union Ave. project is one on Madison's infrastructure-improvement plan during 2021. The plan includes utility main and street surfacing work in various neighborhoods in northwest Madison as part of the USDA-Rural Development-supported project. Another part of the 2021 USDA-RD project involves the installation of a loop line that will service a new water tower planned in the Lakeview Industrial Park.
City bridges
The city commissioners approved a resolution that will have Madison cooperating with the South Dakota Department of Transportation to hire workers to perform inspections on nine bridges and concrete box culverts in Madison.
SDDOT operates an inspection schedule that requires an initial inspection for all bridges and a reinspection every two years. Reinforced concrete box culverts that meet certain criteria are reinspected every four years.
Madison officials have asked that Banner Associates Inc., a South Dakota engineering firm, provide the personnel to perform the inspection work. SDDOT staff will secure federal government approvals, make payments to the engineer for inspection services, and bill Madison for 20% of the project's cost.
Transaction processing fees
The commissioners approved having persons paying for city goods and services by credit card, charge card, debit card or e-check also pay the transaction fees associated with the payment. Payers will bear costs that are determined by the Madison Finance Office which should not exceed the fees charged by the processor.
The city accepts credit cards, charge cards, debit cards and e-checks to pay taxes, fines, interest, penalties, special assessments, fees, rates, charges, memberships or any other money due to the city.
Board vacancy
Mayor Marshall Dennert announced at the end of the commissioners' meeting that the city was seeking a volunteer to fill a vacancy in the alternate spot on the Madison Board of Adjustment.
Interested individuals were asked to contact the city finance office.