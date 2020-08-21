MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Parmesan chicken, rice, peas, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Pork loin with celery sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, beets, pears, whole grain bread
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, crunchy cranberry jello salad, whole grain bread
Friday: Tuna noodle hotdish, normandy blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilly carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread
Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Eggs and toast or cereal and toast
Tuesday: Breakfast bar or cereal and toast
Wednesday: Muffin or cereal and toast
Thursday: Long john or cereal and toast
Lunch
Monday: Mr. Rib on bun, mixed veggies, fruit, milk
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, corn, mashed potatoes, fruit, milk
Wednesday: Hot ham on a bun, peas, fruit, milk
Thursday: Chicken wrap, black beans, fruit, milk
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Pizza, corn
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes
Wednesday: Scalloped potatoes and ham
Thursday: Corn dogs, tri-taters, baked beans
Friday: No school
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Waffles. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza
Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast bites. HS/MS: Tiger breakfast sandwich
Wednesday: Elem: Mini pancakes. HS/MS: Cinnamon roll
Thursday: Elem: Biscuits and gravy. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy
Friday: Elem: Long john. HS/MS: Breakfast bites
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Crispitos, baked beans. HS/MS: Crispitos or stuffed-crust pizza
Tuesday: Elem: Mini corn dogs, steamed cauliflower. HS/MS: Breaded chicken sandwich or mini corn dogs
Wednesday: Elem: Pizza cruncher, steamed corn. HS/MS: Chicken strips or french bread pizza
Thursday: Elem: Chicken nuggets, steamed carrot coins. HS/MS: Philly cheesesteak sandwich or hot dog
Friday: Elem: Stuffed-crust cheese pizza, steamed California blend. HS/MS: Boneless chicken wings or Big Daddy's pizza