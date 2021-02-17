No Wed. classes in Madison due to water main break

Teachers did not hold classes in Madison's public schools on Wednesday.
School officials were informed by the city that a water line break had occurred near Madison High School. Superintendent Joel Jorgenson sent an email to district families on Tuesday afternoon informing them of the problem.
The utility main break caused the loss of water for Madison Central facilities on Wednesday while the underground pipe was repaired.
Jorgenson stated in the email, "As a result of no water available for tomorrow Feb. 17, 2021, we have canceled school for tomorrow."
City officials announced on Tuesday afternoon that a water main break had occurred at the intersection of N.E. 9th St. and Summit Ave. They said there was no water-service interruption on Tuesday night. Due to safety concerns, repair work was not scheduled to start until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
The neighborhoods currently affected are N.E. 9th St. between Prairie and Washington avenues, Prairie Ave. between N.E. 8th and N.E. 9th streets, N. Summit Ave. between N.E. 8th and N.E. 11th streets, and some surrounding areas.
Those neighborhoods may not have water service while work crews make repairs.