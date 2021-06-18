First Madison Garbage Man Olympics held

Three teams, 10 contestants, four events -- that's what made up the first Garbage Man Olympics held in north Madison on Thursday evening.
The competition, which was held on the Dakota State University training green next to the Trojan Field stadium, also drew dozens of spectators, who wanted to see how the contestants performed in contests that were new and untried fields of endeavor.
The teams -- two with four members and one with two -- tested their skills at trash tossing, pop bottle bowling, sorting recyclables and negotiating the garbage cart obstacle course.
The two-woman team of Kayla Dean and Tarah Lidel, both of Wentworth, earned gold-medal honors from points earned during the competition. They were sponsored by Strive 605 Nutrition in Madison.
A four-person team sponsored by Bud's Clean Up Service in Madison took silver honors. The team's competition points were collected by Susie Feldhaus, Rita Feldhaus and Collette Tolley, all of Ramona, and Nathan Smith of Egan. A four-man team from the Madison Recycling Center -- Bruce Graves, Bob Bohl, Clay Geib and Clayton Shaw -- took home the bronze medal honors.
According to Nancy Stoffel, event coordinator, the Madison competition was held on Thursday in recognition of Global Garbage Man Day, scheduled on June 17, a day of recognition for the men and women who help keep communities clean. The day helps promote the efforts of persons who work at disposing trash and refuse, collecting recyclable material and removing castoff items.
Madison's 2021 Garbage Man Olympics were held as a fund-raising event for the eastern South Dakota chapter of The Dream Factory, a national nonprofit organization that provides wish-fulfillment services for children who are dealing with chronic or critical illnesses. Along with contestant fees, organizers sold food and drinks and provided a dunk tank -- manned by Ken Harmdierks -- to raise money.
Toni Harmdierks, a founding member of the local Dream Factory chapter, announced on Thursday that Allison Bleyenberg of Madison had accepted duties as the group's current president. In addition, Susan Glodt and Sarah Olivier, area residents, accepted posts as the chapter's co-vice presidents.