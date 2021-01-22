Madison gets extension for bridge-repair work

City commissioners reviewed an extension on Monday that Madison received to complete the process in requesting federal aid for flood-damage repairs to two city bridges.
Chad Comes, city engineer, had received a letter dated Jan. 11 from a state official saying that the South Dakota Office of Emergency Management had approved a time extension for the city's repair project.
In the letter, Dustin Hight, SDOEM public assistance coordinator, informed Madison officials that the new deadline for the project is Nov. 18, 2021. Hight noted that the city was currently waiting for the State Historical Preservation Office to provide some determinations about the project.
Comes said the project would repair minor damages to the bridges caused by September 2019 flooding. The two street spans that cross Park Creek are located near Memorial Park on N. 5th St. and on N. Egan Ave. Comes said damage to the bridges do not provide a safety hazard for motorists or pedestrians.
Hight noted that until the historical office and the Federal Emergency Management Agency confirm the repair project's eligibility, Madison officials won't have the OK to proceed with final project designs and start construction.
FEMA paperwork
The city commissioners also approved an applicant final review for paperwork that Madison officials will send to FEMA asking for compensation for losses of municipal equipment due to 2019 flooding.
Roxie Ebdrup, city administrative coordinator, said the application dealt with damages to a police patrol vehicle, electric utility equipment and solid-waste garbage carts. The estimated replacement costs for the equipment were calculated at $31,850 with a federal share of $23,888 (75%) nonfederal share of $7,962 (25%).
Commissioners also approved paperwork intended for FEMA that provides the city's intent to ask for compensation for the labor expenses accrued by Madison employees in providing administrative work related to the 2019 flood recovery.
Day-care operation
The commissioners approved an intent form prepared by officials with The Community Center that indicates the wellness facility plans to continue to operate a before-and-after school center during 2021. The center's staff will send the intent form to the South Dakota Department of Social Services.
Kaylee Winrow, the center's youth service coordinator, will plan and supervise the program.
The Community Center operates as a joint city-Dakota State University wellness facility.