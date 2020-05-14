Madison to hold virtual graduation on Sunday

Madison High School has scheduled a virtual graduation ceremony for the 97 seniors in the Class of 2020.
Adam Shaw, MHS principal, announced that ceremony organizers will start webcasting the seniors' video at 1 p.m. The virtual graduation ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.
Organizers will establish an internet link to the Class of 2020 ceremony on the high school's website, www.madison.k12.sd.us/o/madison-high-school/. The specific link for the video is www.madison.k12.sd.us/o/madison-high-school/page/2020-graduation-information--2.
At the start of the webcast, Shaw will deliver a welcome to viewers and recognize the honor students. Afterward, Superintendent Joel Jorgenson will introduce two student speakers, graduates Caroline Graham and Grace Nelson.
The musicians in the MHS band will perform "The Great Locomotive Chase" by Robert W. Smith and the ceremony's processional and recessional music. The MHS choir will perform "For Good" by Stephen Schwartz. After the student addresses, the senior choir members will sing "Landslide," a song recorded by Fleetwood Mac.
Carol Kleibacker of the Madison Central School Educational Foundation will speak to the seniors during an alumni induction.
At the end of the ceremony, Jorgenson and Tom Farrell will greet and congratulate each of the graduates individually on stage.
Officials with the Madison Central School District decided to hold a virtual ceremony due to social-distancing efforts in effect because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Madison school officials will attempt to hold an in-person graduation ceremony on July 26.