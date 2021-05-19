Lake County commissioners postponed renewing the county's health insurance policy for employees after concerns were raised at Tuesday's meeting regarding changes.
Scott Fiedler of Fiedler Insurance presented a plan which had been worked out in committee. To keep the premium for employees under $600 per month so the county could pick up the full tab, the deductible was raised to $3,000, the out-of-pocket maximum was raised to $6,500, and the prescription coverage was changed.
The goal was to stick with the same insurer -- Avera -- because frustration had been previously expressed regarding the challenges posed when the county changed insurers.
"The flip-flopping every year is a real pain," Commissioner Deb Reinicke said, noting that doing so often required employees to change providers.
"Have we looked at any other companies?" one employee asked, citing the cost of medical treatment his wife is receiving.
Reinicke said they had, and Commissioner Aaron Johnson reviewed quotes received last year when the commission sought quotes from three different companies. Quotes from the other companies came in higher.
"We want to try Avera one more year," Reinicke said. "In order for the county to pay the full premium for the employee, this is the route we're going to recommend."
Fiedler indicated premiums for Blue Cross Blue Shield would be significantly higher.
"Avera has been very competitive with groups like this," he said. "Rate increases have been consistent."
Auditor Paula Barrick noted that some insurance companies won't even offer the county a policy. Reinicke concurred.
"Some won't take us because of our claims," she said. The implication was that several county employees or their family members have health conditions which require costly treatment.
Two other employees raised concerns. One receives what is known as a specialty drug which could cost as much as $3,500 per month. With a coupon from the pharmaceutical company, she doesn't pay anything now.
She expressed concerns regarding how the change would affect her. Under the new policy, the employee would pay 20% of the cost of a specialty drug. Fiedler said he had an e-mail indicating she would see no change because she uses a coupon.
Another employee felt that EpiPens should be covered under the prescription portion of the plan but are considered a medical expense, which has a higher deductible and out-of-pocket.
"I get a script from the doctor for it," he said. Fiedler said he would look into that.
With these concerns expressed, the commission chose to delay taking action until Fiedler was able to answer employee questions on a one-to-one basis.
The commission approved offering dental insurance through Delta Dental; previously dental coverage was offered through AFLAC. Commissioners also approved renewing vision and life insurance plans.