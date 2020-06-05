MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs, rice, capri blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Turkey club sandwich with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, fruit

Wednesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, green beans, warmed applesauce, whole grain bread

Thursday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, normandy blend vegetables, pears, whole grain bread

Friday: Chicken pot pie, peach crisp, breadstick, lettuce salad with tomato

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilly carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert

Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread

Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake

Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread

Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples