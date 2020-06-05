MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs, rice, capri blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Turkey club sandwich with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, fruit
Wednesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, green beans, warmed applesauce, whole grain bread
Thursday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, normandy blend vegetables, pears, whole grain bread
Friday: Chicken pot pie, peach crisp, breadstick, lettuce salad with tomato
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilly carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread
Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples