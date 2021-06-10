Entrepreneurial Center offers training, opportunities

Children need roots and wings -- a strong foundation and the drive to pursue their dreams. The same might be said of entrepreneurs.
In hiring Katherine Cota to serve as director of economic development, Dakota State University is striving to give both to students, faculty members and others in the Madison community. With a variety of workshops, she will help budding entrepreneurs acquire the tools they need to pursue their dreams.
"Not every student is going to be an entrepreneur, but every entrepreneur needs people who want to work with them," she said. "It's about understanding who you are and playing to your skills, talents, knowledge and desires."
Earlier this week, Cota provided a tour of the building formerly known as the Heartland Technology Center and now owned by DSU.
"This is a combination of spaces," she said, explaining the Paulson Cyber Incubator and Entrepreneurial Center is just one part of a broader vision for the space.
An entry foyer and conference room will be used for a wide range of functions, from workshops and classes to university meetings and small conferences. A series of work spaces run along one side of the building.
"These are for businesses that have a proven idea and market. They know what their business model is," Cota indicated. Businesses at any stage of development can lease one of these spaces.
For entrepreneurs who do not yet need a permanent space for operations, but may need a professional space in which to meet with clients or team members, the center will offer co-working memberships. This will enable members to use space in the Entrepreneurial Center.
"There are a lot of different options you can do," Cota said, noting that DSU is still considering which to adopt.
In some places, members pay a monthly fee to use the space. In others, they pay on a per-use basis. Still others require longer leases. Regardless of the model adopted, an office-like space will be available, but those using it will do so knowing they will be sharing it with others.
The local chapter of the Collegiate Entrepreneurs' Organization also has a meeting space in the building. However, the cornerstone, the lynchpin, the keystone -- Cota said any of the words could apply -- is the Paulson Cyber Incubator and Entrepreneurial Center.
Through the Paulson Center, Cota will offer training for those interested in starting their own businesses. Cota will also assist students and faculty members who are working to get their businesses off the ground.
In addition, students will have the opportunity to compete for one of five office spaces in the Paulson Center. Each is configured differently. To qualify, students must not only have an idea but also be coachable, dedicated and working to execute their idea.
Students are deemed coachable if they take the workshops offered through the Paulson Center, and if they meet with Cota or another counselor on a regular basis to discuss their decision-making process and to set goals.
"A business coach or counselor helps guide you in determining what's important, what needs to be addressed, and provides you with resources," Cota explained.
The application process has been developed to assess dedication. Students will need to review provided material and take a short quiz. In addition, they will need to write a five-page essay explaining their idea and meet with an interview committee.
To be considered for space, they will also be required to work on personal goals as well as professional goals, using a matrix.
Cota acknowledges it's not easy to embark on an entrepreneurial enterprise.
"If it were easy, everybody would do it," she said.
In assessing execution, the student's expectations will play a key factor. Successful entrepreneurs understand that starting a new business is not a get-rich-quick scheme. They understand delayed gratification and know they may work hard for years before reaping the financial rewards.
Cota reiterated that not everyone is entrepreneurial, but also noted, "There are different situations where it makes sense to be more entrepreneurial."
Beginning in July, she will launch a series of free workshops designed to help students, staff, faculty and community members explore what it means to be entrepreneurial. The multi-week immersion program will help participants develop a business plan through hypothesis testing.
"Each week we're going out to ask questions and adjust our answers. We're tweaking our ideas each time," Cota said.
In the fall, she will condense the series of workshops into a one-day overview, which will be offered several times. She will also offer lunchtime workshops on a variety of topics, including "Personal Elevator Pitch," "Non-verbal Communication" and "Building a Great Company."
Finally, two-hour workshops will be offered weekly, allowing individuals to explore a topics including "How to Start a Business," "Marketing Basics," "Intellectual Property" and "Pitching to Investors." Details will be forthcoming.
While Cota is new to the DSU community, she has 25 years of experience and is excited to be launching the new entrepreneurial program at the university.
"We start small and grow from there, doing it right from the beginning," she said.