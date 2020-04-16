Enga committed to community service

The crown is just frosting on the cake for a 10-year-old Madison girl who currently holds the title of Miss South Dakota Preteen USA Ambassador. Emily Enga pursued the crown for the doors it can open.
"The one thing that is huge with Emily -- she really wants to raise awareness of food allergies and the bullying surrounding food allergies," said her mother, Andrea Enga. This cause is close to her heart because three members of the Enga family suffer from food allergies, and the children have been subjected to bullying.
The New York Times reported in 2018 that 5.9 million children in the United States suffer from food allergies, and one in three of these children have been bullied because of their allergies. Bullying ranges from making insensitive remarks to triggering an allergic reaction by contaminating a child's food with an allergen.
"Allergies are a serious thing," said Andrea, who has gone into anaphylactic shock as a result of allergies. "It's not a joke or fun to watch someone have a reaction."
Emily had hoped to meet with Gov. Kristi Noem during May, which is Food Allergy Awareness Month, to discuss this subject. However, with COVID-19 limiting the contacts that people have with one another, she no longer sees this as a possibility.
"That's been kind of a bummer for her," Andrea said.
However, Emily is not letting COVID-19 stop her from being engaged in other volunteer efforts. For Easter, she and her brothers Noah and Caleb made sock bunnies for the residents at Bethel Lutheran Home and Heritage Assisted Living. While they could not deliver the bunnies personally, she did greet some of the residents through open windows.
"She does like to volunteer," Andrea proudly reported.
That is actually what inspired Emily to enter her first pageant when she was just six, the year she garnered the title of Little Miss South Dakota International 2017.
"We had seen a news article on KELO about a girl who won a title and was giving back to South Dakota," Andrea recalled.
Initially, Andrea and Jim were a little skeptical about having their daughter enter the pageant system. However, after conducting some research, Andrea realized that not all pageants were like "Toddlers and Tiaras," a controversial program on TLC which showed parents preparing their children for competition with everything from padded breasts to fake hair and faux teeth.
The competitions that Emily has entered "are looking for kids to shine as normal kids," Andrea said.
That is a perfect showcase for Emily, who is both precocious and poised. She started reading when she was three, has a sparkling personality and stage presence from semi-annual dance recitals at the Washington Pavilion with her Sioux Falls dance class.
"Emily's personality shines through. She's very poised for her age and has a special light inside," Andrea said.
After winning her first crown, Emily's volunteer activities included knitting hats for babies in neonatal intensive care units and singing Christmas carols with her family at area assisted living facilities and Alzheimer's units. She also visited Avera St. Luke's Hospital in Aberdeen with her grandfather, Paul Hoerner.
"She would walk around and chat with the older patients," Andrea said.
When Emily expressed an interest in competing again, the Engas decided to have her compete in a different pageant than she initially won. The USA Ambassador pageant has only been in South Dakota for two years and promotes success through leadership, integrity, character and confidence.
"It's a great organization," Andrea said.
The organization offers girls and women the opportunity to compete in eight different age groups, beginning with the Little Miss for four- to six-year-olds. Married women ages 19 and older can compete in the Mrs. competition, and unmarried women ages 26 and over can compete in the Ms. competition.
Emily competed in the Preteen competition for girls ages 10 to 12. The pageant was held in late February at the Canton Performing Arts Center where six girls competed to participate in the national pageant.
The two-day event included 10-minute interviews with four different judges, modeling a gown she would wear to a formal event, and two talent competitions. Emily, who has taken dance lessons for seven years, did a tap routine and also displayed her acting talent by doing a Hershey bar commercial.
The national competition is scheduled for July 27 to Aug. 2 at the Innisbrook Golf and Spa Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla. There, Emily will compete against girls from across the country. However, the date of the pageant may change depending upon how events related to the COVID-19 pandemic unfold.
Thus far, the precautions taken to limit the spread of the virus have curtailed both Emily's volunteer endeavors and her fund-raising efforts. Lodging alone will cost around $2,000, and there are other expenses such as airline tickets and her competition wardrobe.
"It is quite expensive to do a national competition," Andrea said. Normally, they would be soliciting support to cover these expenses.
"Emily likes to go person-to-person to ask businesses so they can see her," Andrea said. She isn't sure how they will raise funds considering the impact that COVID-19 is having on the business community. The Engas are hoping some businesses will still be willing to contribute.
While Emily is looking forward to competing for the national crown, she is also looking forward to getting back into the community and becoming engaged in activities again. At present, she has only one event planned, although a date has not been set for the event.
"She's read at the library for younger children. She will be doing that again," Andrea said.
Emily would welcome invitations to become engaged in other volunteer efforts in the community. That's what interested her in seeking a crown at the age of six and continues to motivate her.
"She likes to dress up and perform on stage, but the heart of it for her is that it opens doors," Andrea said.