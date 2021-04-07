The Daily Leader sent a series of questions to the three candidates running for two seats on the Madison City Commission, dealing with issues currently faced by city commissioners and issues that they may face in the future.
Kelly Dybdahl, Jeremiah Corbin and Robert Thill are the three candidates appearing on the ballot in the April 13 city commission election.
Their responses are published this week in the order that the candidates' names appear on the election ballot.
Kelly Dybdahl stresses collaboration and developing strategic plans as important skills and efforts in maintaining a successful city government. Dybdahl also points out that he is fully committed to Madison through his family, community service and business ownership.
Dybdahl is employed as a customer relations manager at Heartland Consumers Power District, a provider of wholesale electrical power to Madison and other communities.
He and wife Kimberly are co-owners of Small Town Girlz, a downtown Madison women's and children's clothing and home decor store. The Dybdahl family includes three daughters -- Kamryn, 12, Kenley, 10, and Khloe, 8.
1. Are there any skills or experience that you possess that would serve as an asset to the Madison City Commission? And what makes you stand out among the field of city commission candidates?
As an experienced electrical engineer, my career involves collaboration with local government teams in order to reach desired outcomes. I believe that my skills and experience in this area would be very valuable on the city commission.
With collaboration you need to listen to everyone involved and look at all perspectives. When you do that, while also following a strategic plan, you are able to lead in the right direction and produce a positive result.
What makes me stand out among the candidates is my commitment and involvement in Madison as a father, as a small business owner and as a volunteer firefighter in our community.
I plan to be fiscally responsible while creating a bright future for families in Madison. I am fully invested in Madison's success.
2. What are three important issues that you believe the city commissioners will face during the next three years?
1. Economic Development: Commercial and Residential
2. Infrastructure needs: City streets, sanitary, water and storm sewer
3. Strategic planning: We need short and long term plans to deal with current city challenges and create the future of Madison.
3. What's your opinion about the steps that city commissioners and other Madison officials have taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Has the city taken appropriate steps to help slow down the transmission of the coronavirus disease during the past year?
During the COVID-19 pandemic, I observed our city commissioners and other Madison officials respond in a timely manner to COVID-related information as it was received from the CDC and other larger governing bodies.
The pandemic has been an unprecedented time in all of our lives and as a community but I believe that our city leaders put to good use the information as we received it about reducing risk and transmission.
As with any unprecedented situation, we can benefit with improvements to communication so it is important to review how we handled things as a city and find areas to improve.
4. Madison's public schools were closed for two days in February due to a broken water main near the high school that shut down water service to the middle and high school buildings. Construction contractors and city officials are currently working on a water project that will install new underground utility mains in northeast and northwest neighborhoods. In total, the project is expected to cost more than $22 million. What's your opinion of the project that's intended to modernize water, sanitary-sewer and storm-sewer infrastructure in the city?
The cost of a sewer modernization project, while expensive, will be planned and budgeted for with financing mechanisms that will lessen the impact of the cost.
Any project this size and cost requires great attention to detail so that each tax-payer dollar is used responsibly for a critical infrastructure upgrade.
5. Many Madison residents were aware for years of the city's need for more residential housing. City officials revised in recent years zoning rules that added townhomes into the mix for residential housing. In addition, they and the Lake Area Improvement Corporation have encouraged private developers to construct more housing in Madison. However, earlier this year, city commissioners did not act on a homeowner's request to change the zoning for land used for a residential home from manufacturing to residential to allow a home addition. Does the city provide equal treatment for homeowners and for private developers?
I believe the city has used equal treatment in their zoning decisions based on existing zoning rules and boundaries which are established and available to the public. But it is important that the city has a plan and procedure in place to review these types of requests.