Community Blood Bank, a joint cooperative of Sanford USD Medical Center and Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls, is working to maintain an adequate blood supply for the 36 local hospitals it services, including Madison Regional Health System.
As COVID-19 is keeping residents home, schools closed and businesses sending their employees to work from home, the need for blood donations is more vital than ever.
A blood drive will be held at Montgomery Furniture in Madison on April 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30-5 p.m. by appointment only.
According to the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB), "Blood centers across the country are experiencing a decrease in donation appointments and cancellation of blood drives due to travel restrictions and social distancing efforts. There is a potential to adversely impact the availability of blood as more blood drives may be canceled, and fewer healthy donors will be available to sustain the blood supply. While we cannot predict blood supply needs during a pandemic, we know that a sufficient supply of blood must remain available to treat patients."
Eric Sinclair, owner/president of Montgomery's, added, "Helping neighbors and communities is a foundational belief, something that's carried through from one generation of ownership to the next. When we heard the Community Blood Bank needed sites for donations, we knew right away we wanted to be involved."
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with a signed parent consent form found at www.cbblifeblood.org), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health. Donors exhibiting cold or flu symptoms are unable to donate.
A valid identification is required at the time of registration. It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating blood.
With policies associated with addressing COVID-19, only donors with appointments will be accepted at these blood drive events. To schedule an appointment, log onto www.cbblifeblood.org and click "news" to find the Madison blood drive information and appointment link.
For more information, call Community Blood Bank at 1-877-877-3070.