Local residents hold vigil for George Floyd

About 60 men, women and children gathered on an athletic practice field on the north side of Madison on Friday evening to hold a vigil for a man who died while under arrest by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.
George Floyd's death joined a list of fatalities that have occurred between men and women, mostly people of color, who have come into contact with law-enforcement officers and the situations grew into violent events. In the weeks after Floyd's death, protests against discrimination and law-enforcement brutality erupted across the United States and around the world.
On Friday evening, a local community group called Madison Area Stands Together (MAST) held a vigil in memory of Floyd, an African-American man who died while four police officers were restraining him for an arrest. One officer, Derek Chauvin, had his knee on Floyd's neck for more than 8 minutes while other officers were kneeling on other parts of Floyd's body. A pathologist who conducted a second autopsy on Floyd determined that he died from asphyxiation.
Floyd was suspected of paying for cigarettes at a store with a counterfeit $20 bill.
At the start of the vigil, Vaughan Hennen, a MAST organizer of the event, encouraged the participants to shout out George Floyd's name three times. Later, Hennen asked the group for a period of silence that lasted for 8 minute, 46 seconds, the amount of time that Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck.
While speaking to the attendees, Hennen said that he had learned that Floyd had embraced people of all backgrounds while living and working in Minneapolis. Floyd was employed as a security guard at two Minneapolis nightclubs that were described as Latin clubs. At least one of his employers said Floyd had developed good relationships in the community.
Vaughan also spoke about how parents of families in minority groups have additional worries about their children interacting with authorities.
"We have to be better," Hennen said.
Hennen offered quotes about anti-racism from Ijeoma Oluo and Ibram Xolani Kendi. Oluo, 39, a writer with a Nigerian-American ethnicity, authored the book "So You Want to Talk About Race." She submitted a statement on Twitter last year that said, "The beauty of anti-racism is that you don't have to pretend to be free of racism to be an anti-racist. Anti-racism is the commitment to fight racism wherever you find it, including in yourself. And it's the only way forward."
Kendi, a 37-year-old American author and historian, is described as a scholar of race and discriminatory policy in America. Kendi has written, "No one becomes `not racist,' despite a tendency by Americans to identify themselves that way. We can only strive to be antiracist on a daily basis, to continually rededicate ourselves to the lifelong task of overcoming our country's racist heritage.
``We need to read books that force us to confront our self-serving beliefs and make us aware that `I'm not racist' is a slogan of denial."
Val Parsley of Madison led the opening and closing prayers during the vigil that encouraged civility and asked for courage and safety. Parsley noted that South Dakota has its own difficulties with race relations, particularly between the majority white population and the American Indian tribes. She said that a Native American had once told her he had never visited any white person's home.
Vigil attendees were also invited to speak to the group.
The majority of vigil attendees wore masks and practiced social-distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Hennen thanked the Madison Police Department for its help in setting up the vigil that was held in the practice area next to Trojan Field on the Dakota State University campus. He asked the participants to thank local law enforcement for their assistance.
At the end of the vigil, Kristina Adams, a MAST organizer, asked the attendees to sign a piece of artwork that she had created. Adams painted a portrait of Floyd with the words "We Stand Together for George Floyd." Adams said she planned to ship the artwork and its accompanying signatures to the Floyd family. Dozens of attendees signed the painting.