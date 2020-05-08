The following are area lunch menus for next week:
MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Shredded barbecued chicken sandwich, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, fruit
Tuesday: Ham, sweet potatoes, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, peach crisp, bread stick, lettuce salad, tomatoes
Thursday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, frozen cranberry salad, whole grain bread
Friday: Beef stir fry, rice, stir fry vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread
Friday: Fish filet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Autumn chicken, sweet potatoes, peas, tropical fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Goulash, cooked carrots, warm apples, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Hamburger, diced potatoes, baked beans, pears
Thursday: Cook's choice
Friday: Cold cut sub sandwich with vegetables, potato salad, fruit
Saturday: Taco salad, fruit crisp