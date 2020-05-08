The following are area lunch menus for next week:

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Shredded barbecued chicken sandwich, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, fruit

Tuesday: Ham, sweet potatoes, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, peach crisp, bread stick, lettuce salad, tomatoes

Thursday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, frozen cranberry salad, whole grain bread

Friday: Beef stir fry, rice, stir fry vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread

Friday: Fish filet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Autumn chicken, sweet potatoes, peas, tropical fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Goulash, cooked carrots, warm apples, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Hamburger, diced potatoes, baked beans, pears

Thursday: Cook's choice

Friday: Cold cut sub sandwich with vegetables, potato salad, fruit

Saturday: Taco salad, fruit crisp