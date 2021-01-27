Local hospital asks county residents to complete survey

The coronavirus-related question on the minds of most South Dakotans is how and when do they obtain their vaccination against COVID-19.
According to state health officials, currently there are five health-care systems responsible for delivering the vaccines to the 66 counties in South Dakota.
In Lake County, Madison Regional Health System serves as the primary provider of COVID-19 vaccinations for area residents. The facility is working with health-care providers in Brookings, Codington, Beadle and Sanborn counties, who belong to the Northern Plains Health Network, to provide vaccinations to their residents.
The staff at MRHS are asking Lake County residents to complete an online survey provided through SurveyMonkey, an internet-based survey company, so the health-care providers can determine which priority group the residents belong to for receiving vaccinations. Providing the information typically takes about five minutes.
The Madison hospital's website is www.madisonregionalhealth.org. The SurveyMonkey survey is located at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CW68PML.
Tammy Miller, MRHS CEO, assured residents who respond to the online survey that they don't need to have concerns about not belonging to a Phase 1 group.
"We're not going to remove anyone who isn't in Phase 1 coverage," Miller said.
Miller said the health-care staff would retain the information until a person's turn to receive a vaccination arrives. She added that persons who don't have internet access for taking the survey can call MRHS at 256-6551 for more information about the vaccination process.
The first question asks the respondents to identify which Phase 1 group they might belong to, such as frontline health-care workers in emergency or intensive-care departments. Other Phase 1 groups include workers and residents in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, public health workers, emergency medical personnel, law enforcement personnel, persons with two or more medical conditions, educators and school staff, residents age 65 or older, firefighters, funeral service employees, and other critical service workers involved in occupations such as water and wastewater utilities and food and agriculture work.
Officials with the South Dakota Department of Health report health-care and long-term care workers, emergency medical workers, other health-care workers and law enforcement officers were substantially inoculated against COVID-19 in January. They encourage anyone in those groups not currently vaccinated to obtain their shots as soon as possible.
SDDoH officials report that, during the last weeks in January, vaccination providers should have advanced to delivering COVID-19 shots to persons in the Phase 1D group. This group includes seniors age 65 and older (with inoculations starting with persons age 80 and older), high-risk health patients receiving dialysis, patients having active cancer diagnoses or recovering from transplants, and high-risk residents in group homes and independent-living facilities.
According to Miller, the MRHS staff are currently vaccinating older seniors, starting with age 80.
During February, the vaccination providers are expected to move onto other groups that include educators and school staff members, funeral service workers, and persons with two or more underlying medical conditions such as diabetes or heart disease. The inoculations for that Phase 1D group are expected to continue until late March.
The second online survey question has the respondents provide information about any chronic illnesses they might have, including asthma, high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic obstructive lung disease (COPD), heart or kidney disease, rheumatoid arthritis, obesity, cancer or a weakened immune system.
The third online question asks for their name, address, date of birth, email address and phone number.
The final question asks the respondent if they want enrollment in the patient portal at MRHS.
Information provided by SDDoH officials indicates that they have scheduled firefighters and other essential public employees to receive their inoculations in April.
Officials indicate that South Dakotans who belong in the Phase 2 group, basically all residents who are age 16 or older, should expect to receive their inoculations from May through December.
The other health-care providers providing inoculations in South Dakota include Sanford and Avera Health, Mobridge Regional Hospital, Monument Health, Indian Health Service (for tribes) and the Department of Veterans Affairs.