MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Hot hamburger sandwich, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, seasoned potato medley, warmed apples, English pea salad, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, capri blend vegetables, warm applesauce, whole grain bread
Thursday: Pork with celery sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake
Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread
Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend vegetables, peaches, garlic breadstick
Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler
COLMAN 60S PLUS
Monday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, green beans, pineapple, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Tacos, diced potatoes, mixed fruit
Wednesday: Barbecued chicken, au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Cook's choice