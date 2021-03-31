City commissioners decided on Monday to shut down the bid process for a water main improvement project planned on N. Union Ave. north of 9th St., so that planners could look at revising the project.
The water main project was originally approved on March 15 and included the installation of 713 feet of 6-inch water main and about 2,400 square yards of 4-inch asphalt.
Michael Johnson, a Madison resident, spoke to the commissioners on Monday about his objections to the project, which included no replacement of underground sanitary-sewer lines or curb and gutter and the existence of a slope, from east to west, across a section of the street.
Johnson, who lives on the 1000 block of N. Union Ave., also noted the lack of utility service to a vacant lot along the street section and complained about water draining into his yard.
"Now, we're getting one-half of a project....poor design, and it has to be looked at again," Johnson said.
The N. Union Ave. construction was placed on the city's infrastructure improvement plan as a 2021 project and described as a utility project with new surfacing. The project's cost was estimated at $383,000.
When Chad Comes, city engineer, spoke to the commissioners about the project, he spoke about the east-west slope of the street and plans to place a normal crown on the reconstructed street section. Comes pointed out that property owners with existing driveways could experience problems with slope reductions.
Commissioner Bob Thill asked why he, as public works commissioner, was not invited to the meetings about the project. Johnson said that complaints about the current condition of N. Union Ave. were brought up a year ago.
The section of N. Union Ave. also has the added complication of a higher elevation at the north end of the street compared to the south end at its intersection with N. 9th St.
Mayor Marshall Dennert said the east-west slope was a problem that dates back to the original installation of the street. Commissioner Mike Waldner proposed that the commissioners hit a pause button regarding the water main project and consider a redesign of the work. Waldner said the city should "...fix it right and move on."
The commissioners decided to pull the bid, review the project, and then consider rebidding the water main project. The original bid deadline for the N. Union Ave. project was April 6.