Upgrade project OK'd for Power Plant substation

City commissioners on Monday approved a quote for work at Madison's Power Plant substation that will upgrade electrical equipment and save utility customers money during peak power-use days.
According to Brad Lawrence, city utility director, the project is referred to as a conservation voltage reduction upgrade. The upgrades involve reducing the operational voltage at the substation from an average of 120 volts to an average of 118 volts during peak-use periods. The work will reduce the city's demand for electrical power from its suppliers and lower operating costs for Madison's electric utility.
Lawrence said that after the upgrades are paid off, Madison could save about $400,000 during a 10-year period.
The Harold K. Scholz Company of Ralston, Neb., provided a quote of $20,900 to perform the work, which will include replacing a communications processor unit and six auxiliary relays, installing a new control panel, and furnishing and installing control cable and communication cable.
The Scholz Company won another contract to perform repair and maintenance work this spring at the Power Plant substation. The Nebraska contractor was hired to diagnose and repair a malfunction which was causing a circuit breaker to trip. The Scholz Company was also hired to upgrade some relay controls.
Lawrence said the Scholz electricians should start working on the voltage-reduction project in mid-May. The work crew should conduct the repair and maintenance and voltage-reduction projects side-by-side. The workers are scheduled to complete the voltage-reduction project in about two weeks.
Special maintenance fee
Madison's commissioners approved a special maintenance fee that will help pay for the annual maintenance and repair of street surfaces in the city.
The fee is assessed on property owners who have lots along Madison's roadways. City property owners are expected to pay the fees at a rate of $1 per front foot of property. The assessments are limited with a 125-foot maximum per lot or lots that constitute a single contiguous land parcel.
Adjacent lots need to have the same common majority partnership to be considered a single contiguous parcel.
The special maintenance fee was enacted in 2013, and the city commission has renewed it each year since. By state law, the commissioners need to renew the special maintenance fee annually.
Surplus material
The commissioners approved a $2,755 bid submitted by Metal Brokers LLC of Madison to obtain scrap wire and scrap hardware from the city.
Metal Brokers provided the only bid.