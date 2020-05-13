Mask-making: How a Flandreau woman copes with difficult times

The mounting death toll from COVID-19 is eliciting a wide range of responses across the country. More than 81,600 people have died in the United States in less than three months. Of these, 39 were South Dakotans, with nearly half of those deaths occurring since Gov. Kristi Noem, at the end of April, called for the state to get back to normal.
One Flandreau woman is neither taking to streets armed with weapons, like protesters who resent state efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus which causes COVID-19, nor cowering in her home in fear.
She is taking action.
"In a crisis like this, it's helpful if you can connect and network with others who might be hurting more than you are and do something positive," Gloria Bauske said.
Like other quilters, Bauske is responding to a widespread call to arms by sitting down at her sewing machine and making cloth masks. Thus far, Madison Regional Health System, the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home in Hot Springs and the Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital in Sioux Falls have benefited from her generosity.
"I believe that when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade," she said.
At MRHS, the masks are being used for patients as well as staff, according to Kathy Hansen, director of quality and safety preparedness. Beginning on April 27, "universal masking" was started to protect both staff and patients.
"Staff masks protect patients, and patients' masks protect staff," she explained.
When patients leave MRHS, they keep their masks, which can be washed and reused. Whether they choose to do so is a personal decision, Hansen said.
"Everyone has to make their own decision in the community. We encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines and South Dakota Department of Health guidelines," she said.
In considering questions related to wearing masks, Beth Knuths, executive director of the Madison Regional Health Foundation, made reference to an opinion piece written for the Wall Street Journal by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Peggy Noonan. Noonan noted that wearing masks will actually help businesses to stay open and functioning.
"A mask isn't a sign of submission as some idiots claim," she wrote. "It's a sign of respect, responsibility and economic encouragement. It says, `I'll do my small part'."
Although a small business owner, Bauske doesn't talk about her endeavors in terms of economic recovery. Rather, she talks about making masks in pragmatic terms, as a way of coping with the threat by doing something.
"It makes you really think," she said. "`I'm going through something bad, but -- OK -- people have it worse than me.' It's not just me."
To make her masks, she uses a Viking sewing machine with an embroidery attachment. Checking online, she found a pattern that uses just one piece of fabric. Using fabric from her quilter's stash, she cuts the fabric, pleats each 8x9-inch piece, and then puts it in an embroidery hoop using a stabilizer for backing.
"It's just a lot quicker. It sews it for you," Bauske said. Still, each mask takes about 30 minutes to make.
She did discover a shortcut that reduced the amount of time it takes to make each mask. Rather than using bias tape, or cutting, folding and pressing fabric strips, she discovered that shoestrings work well for tying the masks. She purchased 44-inch shoestrings on sale, cut them in half and tacked them to the masks.
"When you crank out 150 masks, you try to find the quickest way to do it," she said.
Initially, Bauske just reached out to people she knew to identify facilities that would welcome the donation of masks. However, in pursuing another interest -- becoming a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) -- she soon learned there was a need both at the Veterans Home in Hot Springs and at the Veterans Hospital in Sioux Falls.
"They told me about this project for all the Daughters of the American Revolution in South Dakota," Bauske said.
Mary DeLeeuw of Brookings, DRA chaplain, said the Veterans Home sent out a plea across South Dakota for masks after the COVID-19 outbreak reached the state. The DRA, as well as veterans service organizations such as the VFW, responded by making masks.
"We sent 100 about three weeks ago," she said, indicating the number she and Bauske had made for the Veterans Home. They soon learned that masks were needed elsewhere as well.
"We found out the VA in Sioux Falls was also in need of any kind of washable mask," DeLeeuw said, and they jumped into making masks for that organization.
For members of the DAR, supporting veterans in appreciation for their service is important. Because many of the veterans who receive services through the VA are in the high-risk senior population, having masks for them to wear is a sensible precaution.
"We want to keep our veterans safe," DeLeeuw said. "We've got veterans from the Korean War. We've got veterans from the Vietnam War. They all have the right to use the VA."
Like patients who visit MRHS, when a veteran receives services from the VA, he or she goes home with a mask, due to the efforts of Bauske, DeLeeuw and others who have the desire to make a difference during these challenging times.
This is acceptable to the women. Whether the masks are used at a health-care facility or go home with patients makes no difference to them. For them, taking action -- responding to the crisis by making and giving -- matters most.
"When I give, what they do with them is up to them," Bauske explained.