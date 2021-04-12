City officials will hold a municipal election on Tuesday at the Downtown Armory so that voters can choose two persons to serve three-year terms on the Madison City Commission.
Three candidates, Jeremiah Corbin, Robert Thill and Kelly Dybdahl, are running for the two seats on the city commission.
The election polls at the Downtown Armory on 120 N. Van Eps Ave. will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
All voters who appear at the polling place must show proof of identification, according to state law. The approved forms of photo identification include:
-- South Dakota driver's license or nondriver identification card.
-- U.S. government photo ID; U.S. passports are acceptable.
-- U.S. armed forces ID.
-- Current student photo identification card from a South Dakota high school or state-accredited institution of higher education.
-- Tribal photo ID.
If a person does not possess a photo ID, he or she can sign a personal identification affidavit and then is allowed to cast their vote with a regular ballot.
Any voter who needs assistance related to the Americans with Disabilities Act can call the city finance office at City Hall at 256-7500 before the election to obtain information about the polling area's accessibility for persons with disabilities.