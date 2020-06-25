Montgomery's announced the purchase of Malchows Home Furnishings in Aberdeen, forming a strong partnership between two longtime South Dakota family-owned furniture stores by combining more than 200 years of experience in fine home furnishings. A fourth Montgomery's location will be built in Aberdeen later this year.
"Discussion of joining Montgomery's started after the devasting fire that burned Malchows to the ground in October of 2019," said Mark Malchow, half of the third-generation father/son team in the successful 75-year Aberdeen business. "We knew from the moment we started talking with Clark and Eric Sinclair that Montgomery's shared our business philosophies on how to take care of customers and employees, and what it means to be a longtime family-owned business in this state. We could not be more pleased to be in a position of growth in this market."
"Both companies have not only survived but thrived through droughts, recessions, wars and multiple pandemics," said Eric Sinclair, 5th-generation owner of Montgomery's. "We see the future as bright and are committed to providing beautiful, unique home furnishings right here in South Dakota as people are taking comfort in spending more time at home, and especially now as more value is being placed on doing business locally."
Malchow's role as managing partner with Montgomery's will begin in 2021. The new Montgomery's showroom will be built in the former Office Max location on Highway 12 between Target and Walmart and will be more than double in size. An estimated seven to 10 new employees will be hired as construction nears completion later this year.
A large-scale retirement sale for Tom Malchow will begin in mid-August on site at the former Office Max location.