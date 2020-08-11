The Lake County Sheriff's Department received a report of a two-vehicle collision at about 5:40 p.m. on Monday. The incident occurred south of Wentworth on SD-34.
The S.D. Highway Patrol, serving as the primary investigating agency, reported that a 2007 Chevy Impala driven by Debbie Waugh, 55, of Wentworth collided with a 2012 Ford Focus driven by a 30-year-old female.
Accident investigators reported that Waugh's Impala was attempting to turn north from SD-34 onto 462nd Ave. The vehicle turned in front of the Ford Focus, which was westbound on SD-34.
Waugh received serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Madison hospital. After arriving in Madison, she was then scheduled for transport to a Sioux Falls hospital.
Waugh was wearing a seat belt and was the only person in the Impala. Authorities have reported that charges are pending.
The female driver of the second car also received serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Madison Regional Health System. She was wearing a seat belt. No charges are pending against her.
The Ford also carried a 27-year-old female passenger who received minor injuries. The passenger was taken to the Madison hospital. She was wearing a seat belt.
Authorities are not releasing the names of some of the accident victims during a three-day waiting period enacted due to Marsy's Law.
Other first-responder agencies that responded to the accident were the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Moody County Sheriff's Office, Wentworth Fire and Rescue, and Madison Ambulance.