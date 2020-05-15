MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, fruit, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Sloppy joe, au gratin potatoes, vegetable, mandarin oranges, bun

Wednesday: Hawaiian chicken salad, potato salad, cold baked beans, croissant

Thursday: Pork loin with apple chutney, rosemary potatoes, normandy blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Tater tot hotdish, spiced applesauce, biscuit, lettuce salad with tomato

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread

Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread

Wednesday: Baked ham, pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread

Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit

Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon

COLMAN 60S PLUS

Monday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, vegetable, mandarin oranges, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Fish sandwich, diced potatoes, cole slaw, peaches

Wednesday: Sloppy joe, baked potato, green beans, mandarin oranges

Thursday: Shepherd's pie, cooked cabbage, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Barbecued chicken, company potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

Saturday: Pizza, cole slaw, fruit