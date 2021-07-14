The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission has placed several rule changes related to the control of aquatic invasive species -- such as zebra mussels and rusty crayfish -- up for public comment.
The list of invasive aquatic species created by GF&P personnel also includes quagga mussels, silver and bighead carp, Eurasian water-milfoil weed and curly pondweed. The harm caused by the invasive species includes damages to native fish species, boats and fishing equipment and, in the case of the mussel species, possible harm to swimmers.
The GF&P commissioners met at the Watertown Event Center on July 8-9 and gave final approval to proposals from their May and June meetings. They also passed several other proposals that are now available for public comment.
The commission proposed three changes to the aquatic invasive species (AIS) rules that include:
-- Allowing exemptions for shoreline property owners to possess and dispose of invasive species to help minimize their introduction to other waters. The proposal allows individuals who own homes or cabins on a water body to dispose of AIS species that appear on docks, boats, shorelines or other similar structures.
-- Providing an allowance for boats, docks and boat lifts that are removed from an infested water body to have exemptions for their launching directly back into the same water body without having mussels removed.
-- Removing the current rules requiring decontamination of boats that have operated in infested waters for more than three days before their next launch.
In the areas of fishing bait, hatcheries and fishing tournaments, the GF&P commissioners proposed removing the requirements for monthly and annual reporting by licensed retail bait dealers. They also proposed eliminating annual fish health and aquatic invasive species inspection requirements for private hatcheries.
The GF&P commissioners proposed the removal of restrictions on trap-entrance size and mesh size for noncommercial bait seines, nets and traps.
In addition, the commissioners proposed changing the definition of fishing tournaments so that youth events with participants under age 18 would not receive consideration as tournaments.
Blowguns, hoops and set lines
The commission proposed making legal the use of blowguns as a method of taking fish. The blowgun proposal was introduced through the public-petition process.
Another proposal would allow use of float lines as an alternative method for individuals possessing a valid set line license on inland waters to use set lines on the appropriate water bodies. The proposal also adds hoop nets and traps as legal methods of taking catfish and rough fish on the inland waters of the Missouri River; in western tributaries; and on the Angostura, Belle Fourche and Shadehill reservoirs.
Fish limits
The GF&P Commission proposed changing the daily catfish regulations on the Iowa-South Dakota border to allow catches of 10 channel catfish, one blue catfish and five flathead catfish per day, including one flathead catfish 30 inches or longer per day.
For more information on any of the fisheries proposals, individuals can visit gfp.sd.gov/commission/information or contact john.lott.sd.us.