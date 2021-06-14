Commissioners OK applications for rock wall repair funding

City commissioners on Monday morning approved having Mayor Marshall Dennert sign two applicant project reviews for the federal government that seek funding for repairs to the damaged rock-and-mortar walls along Park Creek.
Madison officials are applying for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help pay for repairs to sections of the Park Creek rock walls damaged by flooding that occurred in September 2019. Monday's applications dealt with the creek's Site 3 located between Egan and Harth avenues and Site 2 located in Memorial Park.
The Madison City Commission held its meeting at 9 a.m. so the commissioners could take a tour of The Community Center after other city business was completed. The lobby of The Community Center, Madison's wellness facility, served as the commissioners' meeting site.
The repairs at Park Creek's Site 3 are expected to include the installation of 950 square feet of gravity block wall and 3,100 tons of riprap and the replacement of 16 tons of gravel. The project also includes the acquisition of 10,450 square feet of land.
The total cost of the Site 3 project is about $1.57 million. The federal funding share, at 75%, is expected to amount to $1.18 million. The nonfederal share, at 25%, is expected to amount to about $392,000.
The rock wall repairs at Site 2 in Memorial Park include about 4,400 square feet of repairs to the stone wall embankment on the southwest side of Park Creek and about 3,830 square feet of repairs to the stone wall embankment on the northeast side of the creek.
Workers at Site 2 will install 8.6 tons of rebar and about 11,300 square feet of 12-foot-tall steel sheet piles, both for scour repair of the creek's embankment. They will also install 314 cubic yards of concrete to help with scour repair.
The total cost of the Site 2 project is about $2.55 million. The federal funding share is expected to amount to $1.91 million, and the nonfederal share is estimated at about $638,000.
Wellness center tour
At the end of the meeting, Nick Hansen, director of The Community Center, guided Dennert, city commissioners and other city officials on a tour of the wellness center. The Community Center has experienced budget problems during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the need to close its doors in late winter 2020, social-distancing requirements and additional cleaning expenses.
Several wellness center committee members, including Danny Frisby-Griffin, Jennie Thompson, Sara Hare and Josh Anderson, also went on the tour.
Hansen showed the group a meeting room near the front entrance, the gym and indoor swimming pool. Boys and girls were playing games in the gym, and Hansen explained that the children were attending the center's summer day-care program. Hansen said 2021 provided the first opportunity for The Community Center to host the day-care program, and its staff is currently attending to about 100 boys and girls during weekdays.
On the second floor of the wellness center, the tour members visited the cross-training exercise room that offers the use of treadmills, weight machines and free weights to members. The second floor also offers a running and walking track.
Hansen described some maintenance work that The Community Center should undergo in the future that includes repainting metal stairs in the swimming pool area and replacing some false-ceiling tiles.
Hansen also spoke about some wellness center programs, including a Fittest in Madison event scheduled on Saturday. The full-day event, which consists of five contests, starts at 8 a.m. Registration ended on June 12.