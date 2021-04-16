The Madison City Commission will consider approving the sale of the city's excess water capacity to the Clay Rural Water System when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will review agreements with the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System and Clay Rural Water System Inc. to sell a portion of Madison's LCRWS current water capacity to the CRWS organization.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using Zoom distance-connection technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/98094438692. Individuals can also connect via their phones by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 980-9443-8692.
The staff at the city finance office reserves the discretion to change any part of the following agenda up to 24 hours before the agenda's scheduled meeting time.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Acknowledging from Eastern Dakota Water Development District a 30% project assistance offer for the northwest sanitary-sewer service area study and preliminary design.
-- Reviewing a Banner Associates update concerning the northwest sanitary-sewer service area study and preliminary design.
-- Reviewing a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers update concerning a Section 22 planning assistance to states program (PAS) floodplain alternative study.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a professional services agreement with Houston Engineering Inc. regarding the design of N. 9th St. from Park Creek to Highland Ave. and Union Ave. north of N. 9th St.
-- Providing information to staff members regarding the 2021 opening of the Madison Aquatic Center.
-- Canvassing the votes of the 2021 city election.
-- Adopting a resolution to approve a plat in the West Center Addition.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a letter of assurance agreement with West Center Baptist Church regarding an addition.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an application for the Los Tapatios restaurant for a permit to provide outdoor seating on S. Egan Ave.
-- Reviewing and awarding a bid for the city airport's apron expansion.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a professional services agreement with TKDA Inc. regarding an independent fee estimate for the city airport's apron expansion.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an application for the abatement and/or refund of property taxes.
-- Considering a sidewalk variance appeal related to the 2021 sidewalk improvement project for property on the 800 block of N.W. 1st St.