MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Ham, sweet potatoes, broccoli, pineapple and oranges, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Beef stir fry, rice, stir-fry vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, fruit crisp, breadstick, lettuce salad and tomatoes

Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, tropical strawberry mix, whole grain bread

Friday: Hot turkey and ham melt sandwich, diced potatoes, warmed pears, English pea salad

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread

Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas & carrots, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, mandarin oranges

Wednesday: Super nachos, refried beans, applesauce

Thursday: Hamburgers, bun, tri-tater, broccoli, sliced pears

Friday: Cheese pizza, green beans, fresh fruit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Mini pancakes, pineapple tidbits

Tuesday: Muffin, fruit cocktail

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, colby jack cheese stick, applesauce

Thursday: Long john, sliced peaches

Lunch

Monday: Chicken tenders, au gratin potatoes, dinner roll

Tuesday: Barbecued Mr. Rib on bun

Wednesday: Hamburger on bun, baked beans

Thursday: Tangerine chicken and rice

MADISON SCHOOLS

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Grilled cheese sandwich, ravioli, celery sticks, grapes. HS/MS: Chicken drumstick, dinner roll, mashed potatoes, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Elem: Cheesy bites, steamed broccoli, noodles peaches. HS/MS: Chicken fillet sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Elem: Cook's choice. HS/MS: Beef teriyaki dippers, dinner roll, macaroni and cheese, juice, fresh fruit

Thursday: Elem: Cheese pizza, tossed salad, cherry tomatoes, orange wedges. HS/MS: Popcorn chicken smackers, dinner roll, mashed potatoes, fresh fruit

Friday: Elem: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, baked chips, pineapple. HS/MS: Rotini bake with meat sauce, whole grain breadstick, sweet corn, romaine salad, fresh fruit