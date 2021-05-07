MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Ham, sweet potatoes, broccoli, pineapple and oranges, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Beef stir fry, rice, stir-fry vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, fruit crisp, breadstick, lettuce salad and tomatoes
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, tropical strawberry mix, whole grain bread
Friday: Hot turkey and ham melt sandwich, diced potatoes, warmed pears, English pea salad
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread
Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas & carrots, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, mandarin oranges
Wednesday: Super nachos, refried beans, applesauce
Thursday: Hamburgers, bun, tri-tater, broccoli, sliced pears
Friday: Cheese pizza, green beans, fresh fruit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Mini pancakes, pineapple tidbits
Tuesday: Muffin, fruit cocktail
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, colby jack cheese stick, applesauce
Thursday: Long john, sliced peaches
Lunch
Monday: Chicken tenders, au gratin potatoes, dinner roll
Tuesday: Barbecued Mr. Rib on bun
Wednesday: Hamburger on bun, baked beans
Thursday: Tangerine chicken and rice
MADISON SCHOOLS
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Grilled cheese sandwich, ravioli, celery sticks, grapes. HS/MS: Chicken drumstick, dinner roll, mashed potatoes, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Elem: Cheesy bites, steamed broccoli, noodles peaches. HS/MS: Chicken fillet sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Elem: Cook's choice. HS/MS: Beef teriyaki dippers, dinner roll, macaroni and cheese, juice, fresh fruit
Thursday: Elem: Cheese pizza, tossed salad, cherry tomatoes, orange wedges. HS/MS: Popcorn chicken smackers, dinner roll, mashed potatoes, fresh fruit
Friday: Elem: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, baked chips, pineapple. HS/MS: Rotini bake with meat sauce, whole grain breadstick, sweet corn, romaine salad, fresh fruit