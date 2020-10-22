The educators at Madison's public schools continue to deal with emerging COVID-19 cases that have appeared sporadically among the thousands of persons attending or working in the Madison Central School District.
Coronavirus case announcements continued this week with an email to parents on Wednesday that two students or staff members at Madison Middle School were recently diagnosed with COVID-19.
In the email, Superintendent Joel Jorgenson said, "We are alerting parents to be watchful for children with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 illness during the next 14 days."
According to Jorgenson, Madison Central is currently working with state Department of Health officials to determine if there are any additional students who are considered close contacts. The school is providing any needed information related to school arrangements such as seating charts.
Jorgenson said school officials would provide the information to the DoH and if a child is considered a possible close contact, the district will send out another email letter to parents of any students identified as a close contact. Madison Central will also follow up with a phone call.
DoH officials will make determinations of any students who they identify as a close contact. They will contact parents directly if their child is considered a close contact.
Madison Central officials announced on Monday via email that DoH officials had announced that two Madison High School students or staff members had recently tested positive for COVID-19. However, after performing their case research, DoH officials determined that there were no close contacts in either case.
School officials stated, "Even though this situation did not involve any close contacts, we will inform parents/guardians of any COVID-19 positive cases."
Jorgenson said the two MHS cases announced on Monday joined two cases announced on Oct. 18, both at MHS, and two cases announced on Oct 17, one at Madison Middle School and one at MHS.
Madison Central officials are asking adults to monitor their school-age children for symptoms during the next 14 days. The COVID-19 symptoms include fever, chills, coughing, shortness of breath, difficulties breathing, headaches and loss of taste or smell.
If parents or guardians take children to a health-care provider for a COVID-19 evaluation, they should take any related communications from school officials to the appointment.