The Madison City Commission approved a task order on Monday for DGR Engineering to perform work for construction of electrical circuitry that will provide power to a new housing development in northeast Madison.
Madison officials proposed that DGR Engineering of Rock Rapids, Iowa, provide plans for building new underground electrical circuitry to the new Cyber Estates housing development.
As part of the Cyber Estates Electric Distribution Project, the Madison Electric Department staff will perform part of the construction work. They will set electrical transformers, install streetlight cable and streetlights, perform cable terminations, install meters and energize the equipment.
The initial budget for the project totaled $208,300, which included $90,000 in estimated costs for material and $84,000 in labor and installation construction costs. The budget includes $10,000 for any contingency expenses and $24,300 for engineering expenses.
Commissioner Bob Thill argued that Madison should not pay a private company to perform the design work and other tasks associated with the project. Thill said the city has engineers on staff.
Brad Lawrence, utility director, explained that his department does not have a registered electrical engineer on staff. Chad Comes, Madison's city engineer, is a registered civil engineer, not an electrical engineer.
Lawrence said that projects such as the Cyber Estates circuitry installation receive benefits from having the proper engineering coordination. He added that experienced engineers can provide the proper designs for electrical grids that avoid transformer meltdowns and unnecessary power outages.
Last August, the Madison City Commission approved the layout for a new Cyber Estates Addition that consisted of 72 housing lots. The new development is planned east of Division Ave. between N. 9th and N. 11th streets.
The project also includes a park and detention pond located in the southeast corner of the development, which will cover about four acres of land.
The Cyber Estates project includes several stages of engineering work that include preparing a preliminary primary circuitry plan that shows new circuitry and connections to the city's electric grid. The project's design phase includes calculations for providing the appropriate transformers, electric cable and other equipment and submitting the final design of the electric distribution circuitry. During the contractors' bidding phase, the engineers will need to provide bid documents, answer contractors' questions, analyze bids and make bid-award recommendations.
During the construction of the electrical circuitry, the engineers will need to organize a preconstruction conference, review shop drawings, assist in construction administration and scheduling, answer contractors' questions and process pay requests.
In the final phase of the construction project, the engineers conduct project walk-throughs, formulate "punch lists" for final work and develop the project's closeout documents.