The school board for the Chester Area School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.
In addition to routine business, the board will receive an update on the Prairie Lakes Educational Cooperative from Janet Park. Business manager Kristi Lewis will ask the board to approve all contracts and review the budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
The board will receive reports from both secondary Principal Julie Eppard and elementary principal JoAnn Alverson. Superintendent Heath Larson will ask the board to hear the first reading of a Family and Medical Leave Act policy, approve Sarah Quenzer for middle school and high school special education, and receive an update on summer projects.