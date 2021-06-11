The Madison School Board will hold a hearing to hear any comments about plans to approve a $15.6-million budget for the 2021-22 school year when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the combined library at the high school.
The board members have scheduled a hearing at 5:45 p.m. to listen to comments about next year's proposed budget. After hearing any testimony concerning the proposed budget, the board members will end the hearing and consider approving the 2021-22 budget and the accompanying property-tax request.
Early in the meeting, the board members will consider personnel changes that include resignations from Nicole Johnson as a middle school paraprofessional, Ashley Bult as an elementary school paraprofessional, and Dawn Wiebers as a quiz bowl coach, effective at the end of the current school year. They will review requests to hire Lori Bierschbach and Michele Hodges as summer food-service staff.
The board members have scheduled time for any public comments and administrators' reports.
In other business, the board members will consider:
-- Approving the summer work hours for the special-education staff.
-- Reviewing quotes for fuel purchases during the 2021-22 school year and approving a vendor quote.
-- Reviewing a health insurance committee recommendation for planned policy rates.
-- The trade-in of a 2020 Gehl skid-steer loader for a new skid loader from Lake County International at no cost.
The board members have scheduled two closed sessions at the end of their meeting. The board members have scheduled the first closed session to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractors.
After the first closed session, the board members will return to an open meeting to consider approval of three-year contracts for the superintendent and school district business manager.
The board members have scheduled a second closed session to discuss marketing or pricing strategies by a board or commission of a business owned by the state or any of its political subdivisions in which public discussions would prove harmful to the competitive position of the business.