Lake County commissioners will conclude their meeting on Tuesday by attending the surplus public auction at the Lake County Highway Department at noon. The item was included on the agenda because a quorum might be present as the county auctions off items which have been declared surplus at recent meetings.
The regular meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
At 9:30 a.m., Scott Fiedler of Fiedler Insurance will again speak with commissioners about renewing the county's health insurance policy for employees. Auditor Paula Barrick will speak about life insurance premiums.
Commissioners will approve an automatic budget supplement in the amount of $41,640.38 for radios; hear about a personnel matter from Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer; and hear from Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer, who will report on a repeater for the Ramona area and the scheduled full-scale exercise.
Sheriff Tim Walburg will speak about a COPS grant and a security contract with Prairie Village for the Steam Threshing Jamboree. Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will ask them to approve a utility occupancy application from Sioux Valley Energy and fuel agreements with the City of Madison and Valiant Living. Nelson will also report on the 2022 rumble strip project.
At 10 a.m., Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson will ask for the second reading of a temporary ordinance regarding permits and/or licenses for local medical cannabis establishments. The ordinance states that applications will not be accepted until the state Department of Health has developed regulations and, should any be submitted, they will be denied.
Anderson will also ask commissioners to approve a plat in Peterson's Second Addition and a conditional use permit for John Roling.