MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: No service
Tuesday: Shredded barbecued chicken sandwich, baby red potatoes, vegetable, mandarin oranges
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Lasagna, breadstick, peach crisp, English pea salad
Friday: Vegetable beef soup, cornbread, warmed apples, crackers
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread
Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Softshell tacos, kiwi-strawberry sidekick slushies, corn
Wednesday: Beef hot dog, baked beans, pineapple tidbits, potato chips
Thursday: Chicken alfredo with pasta, garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit
Friday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, steamed carrots, fresh fruit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Cinnamon bread, slice peaches
Tuesday: Cheese, egg and sausage burrito, sliced pears
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: Pancake and sausage on a stick, mandarin oranges
Lunch
Monday: Pepperoni pizza
Tuesday: Chicken fajita wrap, churro
Wednesday: Corn dog, tater tots
Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic breadstick
MADISON SCHOOLS
Lunch
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Elem: Appetizer boat with cheese sticks, chicken nuggets and mini soft pretzel, tater tots, pears. HS/MS: Chicken fillet sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw
Wednesday: Elem: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, mixed veggies, apple slices. HS/MS: Lasagna roll-up with Italian sauce, romaine salad, breadstick
Thursday: Elem: Cheeseburger, crispy french fries, romaine salad, mixed fruit. HS/MS: Beef and cheese nacho plate with lettuce, tomatoes and salsa, sweet corn
Friday: Elem: Bosco cheese-filled breadstick, marinara sauce, carrot sticks. HS/MS: Rotini bake with meat sauce, whole grain breadstick, sweet corn, romaine salad