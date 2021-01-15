MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: No service

Tuesday: Shredded barbecued chicken sandwich, baby red potatoes, vegetable, mandarin oranges

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread

Thursday: Lasagna, breadstick, peach crisp, English pea salad

Friday: Vegetable beef soup, cornbread, warmed apples, crackers

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread

Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Softshell tacos, kiwi-strawberry sidekick slushies, corn

Wednesday: Beef hot dog, baked beans, pineapple tidbits, potato chips

Thursday: Chicken alfredo with pasta, garlic breadstick, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit

Friday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, steamed carrots, fresh fruit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Cinnamon bread, slice peaches

Tuesday: Cheese, egg and sausage burrito, sliced pears

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits

Thursday: Pancake and sausage on a stick, mandarin oranges

Lunch

Monday: Pepperoni pizza

Tuesday: Chicken fajita wrap, churro

Wednesday: Corn dog, tater tots

Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic breadstick

MADISON SCHOOLS

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Elem: Appetizer boat with cheese sticks, chicken nuggets and mini soft pretzel, tater tots, pears. HS/MS: Chicken fillet sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw

Wednesday: Elem: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, mixed veggies, apple slices. HS/MS: Lasagna roll-up with Italian sauce, romaine salad, breadstick

Thursday: Elem: Cheeseburger, crispy french fries, romaine salad, mixed fruit. HS/MS: Beef and cheese nacho plate with lettuce, tomatoes and salsa, sweet corn

Friday: Elem: Bosco cheese-filled breadstick, marinara sauce, carrot sticks. HS/MS: Rotini bake with meat sauce, whole grain breadstick, sweet corn, romaine salad