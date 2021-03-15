Oldham-Ramona senior follows in grandmother's footsteps

An openness to experience and a willingness to learn have given Oldham-Ramona senior Madeline "Maddy" Eich a variety of opportunities beyond those offered through the school district. These have included being crowned, in different years, Miss Prairie Princess and Miss Prairie Village at the annual Prairie Village competition.
Most recently, she served as a page in the South Dakota Legislature from Feb. 22 through March 4.
"I think it was my gramma who convinced me to apply," Eich said. Esther (Lewis) Hyland was a page in the S.D. Senate in 1964 and has a scrapbook she shared with her granddaughter.
"She thought I would like it because she did," Eich continued.
Grandma was right; she did -- not only because it was a learning experience but also because she made new friends and had the opportunity to dine with the governor. For Eich, dining at the governor's mansion was the highlight of her two weeks in Pierre.
"I don't know many people my age who got to have dinner with the governor," Eich said.
She was assigned a seat at the table of First Gentleman Brian Noem, whom she found to be charming. However, Eich was most impressed with the ability of Gov. Kristi Noem to field questions from the pages who were present, which she did after they had eaten dinner.
"She is a very eloquent speaker," Eich said. Among Noem's more memorable answers was the one she gave in response to a question regarding how she handles criticism.
"She said the people who respect her and appreciate her for her decisions keep her going. She said you can't let it [criticism] bother you," Eich reported.
She advised the pages, who are high school students, to find something they love in pursuing a career and to ask for help when they need it. She also told them they will not know which connections will help them advance professionally.
"She did a good job of connecting with us and giving good answers," Eich noted.
One of the challenges that Eich faced in serving as a Senate page was getting up in the morning. She admitted she is not a morning person and had to report to the Capitol each morning by 7:15 for committee meetings.
"Some unfortunate people had to be there by 6:30 for meetings. I was not one of those," she said.
The pages' meeting responsibilities included preparing the meeting room by making table tents for the senators, getting out the guest register and handing out the schedule. During the meetings, they were responsible for monitoring the register to ensure that everyone who testified was recorded properly.
Eich said some of the bills were over her head, and she didn't know the history of all of the bills which were in committee, but one was memorable to her due to the testimony provided. HB1262 regulated kratom for those under the age of 21.
According to drugs.com, kratom is an herbal product that has been used in Southeast Asia for centuries because the stimulant effect increases energy and stamina while limiting fatigue. In the U.S., because its effects are opioid-like in higher doses, it has been used for muscle pain relief and as a treatment for opiate addiction and withdrawal.
"There was a testifier who moved me," Eich said. "He used to be a drug addict."
He testified that a friend suggested he try kratom to break the addiction, according to Eich. However, the man's friend almost died from taking the unregulated herbal remedy.
"He had to beat on his chest because he was afraid his heart would stop beating," Eich said. "It was shocking for me to hear that first thing in the morning."
Others who testified shared equally moving stories. Eich said the bill passed in committee. The website for the Legislative Research Council indicates it passed on the Senate floor with a vote of 35-0 and was signed by Noem on March 3.
In the afternoon, when the Legislature was in session, the pages ran errands for the senators. They made copies, delivered messages and provided beverages when asked.
Pages were also scheduled to work in the Capitol post office and at the phone desk. The latter could be disconcerting because some callers were angry about bills which were under consideration.
"We're just pages," Eich noted, expressing how the pages felt. "We're just here to take your messages."
As much as anything, she was impressed with the way senators interacted with the pages. Eich said that despite being busy, they took time to talk with the pages and to answer questions. She described them as kind.
In looking back at the experience, three things strike her. First, she was awed by the Capitol building itself.
"It's so beautiful, the architecture in it," Eich said.
Second, she has a much better grasp of how laws are made than she had prior to serving as a page.
"That whole process is interesting," she indicated. "You get taught that in government class, but experiencing it firsthand is interesting. I feel like I understand everything better."
Finally, she is grateful for the people she met as a result of following in her grandmother's footsteps.
"I take away new friendships with people I would not have met," Eich said.
As she spoke about her experiences, her enthusiasm showed she truly found serving as a page in the state Legislature to have been meaningful and worthwhile.