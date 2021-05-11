With the exuberance of students embracing summer vacation, the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce has burst into summer with a full slate of activities for residents and visitors to enjoy. During a year in which caution was the key consideration, staff had ample opportunity to brainstorm and are excited about implementing their ideas.
"One of our major objectives is to bring people from out of town to Madison," said Eric Hortness, GMACC executive director.
Currently under way is the Burger Brawl in which area restaurants compete to be recognized for their creativity, for the taste of their burgers and for their appearance. The goal is to remind persons who may have refrained from eating out due to the pandemic how pleasurable it is to enjoy a meal they don't have to prepare.
"If they purchase one of the burgers, they'll be able to rate that burger in three different categories," Hortness said. Both a QR code and paper ballots are available.
The contest is being conducted at a time when the number of active COVID-19 cases is steadily dropping in the county. The state Department of Health has reported only one new case in the past 10 days. As of Monday, the number of active cases was listed at 11, down from 38 a month ago.
Every Tuesday and Thursday through May, participating businesses will be offering their featured burgers. Prices vary from $7.50 for a Garlic Parm Patty Melt at Hot Shots to $11.95 for the Sweet and Spicy Burger at the Shipwreck, the Big Texas at the Stadium, the BW Burger at the Broadwater, and the Black and Bleu Burger at Nicky's.
"It's a burger not on their original menu," said Courtney Storm, GMACC marketing coordinator.
Business owners showed their creativity not only in creating unique combinations -- like the Thai Burger at Sporty's which includes melted peanut butter, sriracha and grilled pineapple -- but also in choosing clever names, such as The Fonz at the 2nd Street Diner, the Birdie Burger at the Madison Country Club and the SD Independent Burger at Sundog Coffee.
Some of the burgers, like the Cream Cheese Jalapeno Burger at the Prime Time Tavern, are large enough at a half-pound to feed two. Even Dakota Butcher, which does not have seating, is joining with its Smoked Trapper Burger.
"There are ways they could have taken the easy way out, but none of them did," Storm said.
Full descriptions of all the burgers are on the Chamber's website at chamberofmadisonsd.com/burger-brawl/.
The Burger Brawl gives area residents an opportunity to thank local restaurants for the precautions they took to keep patrons safe. Although Chamber staff has not seen any reports indicating how restaurants were affected by the pandemic, they believe those businesses may have seen a drop in business.
"Most of them, even now, are limiting seating. When you limit seating, you limit the number of customers you can serve," Storm said.
The business whose burger receives top marks in all areas will be recognized with a cutting board created at Dakota Fixture and Cabinet featuring the Burger Brawl logo. Hortness said the Chamber may host similar events in the future if this one is successful.
The Burger Brawl is just the first of the year's events. DownTown in MadTown is returning after a one-year hiatus (see related story.
On Aug. 3, the Chamber will partner with local emergency responders for National Night Out. Traditionally, this event is hosted to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve, but in Madison, area fire departments and emergency management have joined.
The final event of the summer season is the Bacon Bash on Sept. 11. This event is intended to take the place of Discovery Day.
"That event had run its course. It needed to be refreshed and redone," Hortness said.
The goal was to organize an event around a theme. In exploring options, the GMACC Community Promotions Committee made a discovery.
"There is a bacon fest in every state around us, but not in South Dakota," Hortness said. "We decided that was something we could run with."
Currently, planning is under way. While a number of possibilities exist, the committee is hoping area nonprofits will step up with ideas and help develop a variety of activities to make the day fun and enjoyable.