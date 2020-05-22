Election workers in Lake County -- and probably across South Dakota -- will have a busy time on June 2 counting and tabulating the results from absentee ballots from the state's primary and local elections.
According to Roberta "Bobbi" Janke, Lake County auditor, her office has received 1,063 absentee ballots for the June 2 election. Eighty-three of the absentee ballots were cast by voters visiting the Lake County Courthouse to vote early, and the remaining 980 ballots arrived by mail.
On May 1, the S.D. Secretary of State's Office listed 8,637 persons as active voters in Lake County. Another 1,430 persons were listed as inactive voters. Lake County has 4,170 persons listed as Republicans, 2,472 listed as Democrats, 1,961 listed as independent or no party affiliation, and 25 listed as Libertarian.
Similar to counties across South Dakota, Lake County sent absentee ballot applications by mail for the June 2 election to all registered voters.
Along with the state's primary election, Madison voters can cast ballots in a city commission election and Madison Central School District voters can cast their ballots in a school board election.
In the primary election, Republican voters can cast ballots for races involving U.S. Senate and U.S. Representative candidates and for five persons running for the Lake County Commission.
The only race on the Democratic primary ballot involves the presidency. When Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign, he decided he would remain on the ballot in states that had not held their primary elections. Former Vice President Joe Biden is the other Democratic candidate choice.
The Lake County Auditor's Office will also handle the ballots for the Madison City Commission and Madison Central school board elections.
For absentee voting, the election office at the courthouse is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Janke encourages voters to call 256-7600 or email lakeauditor@lake.sd.gov for an appointment to cast a ballot.
On the June 2 primary election day, the Lake County polling places will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on that Tuesday.
As a reminder to voters, the Dakota Prairie Playhouse is not available for the primary election. Registered voters living in the city of Madison will vote at the Madison Downtown Armory. Registered voters in Herman, Winfred, Farmington, Leroy, Clarno, Orland, and Lakeview townships will vote at the Lake County 4-H Center.
A listing of polling places includes:
-- Chester and Franklin townships and town of Brant Lake, Chester Fire Hall, 407 2nd St., Chester.
-- Wentworth and Rutland townships and town of Wentworth, Wentworth Fire Hall, 425 S. Main St., Wentworth.
-- Nunda and Summit townships and town of Nunda, Nunda Fire Hall, 410 Main St., Nunda.
-- Concord, Badus and Wayne townships and town of Ramona, Ramona Parish Hall, St. Williams Catholic Church, 120 W. 3rd St., Ramona.
-- Herman and Winfred townships, Lake County 4-H Center, 1000 S. Egan Ave., Madison.
-- Farmington, Leroy, Clarno and Orland townships, Lake County 4-H Center, 1000 S. Egan Ave., Madison.
-- Lakeview Precinct, Lake County 4-H Center, 1000 S. Egan Ave., Madison.
-- Ward One in Madison, downtown Armory, 120 N. Van Eps Ave.
-- Ward Two in Madison, downtown Armory, 120 N. Van Eps Ave.
-- Ward Three in Madison, downtown Armory, 120 N. Van Eps Ave.