MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645)
Monday: Cranberry meatballs, rosemary potatoes, Scandinavian blend vegetables, pineapple, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Hot hamburger sandwich, corn, crunchy cranberry salad, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Shredded barbecued chicken sandwich, onion-roasted potatoes, baked beans, fruit
Thursday: Pork loin with celery sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, whole grain bread
Friday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, warm cinnamon pears, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread
Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread
Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread
Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Pork sandwich
Tuesday: Tacos
Wednesday: Hamburgers
Thursday: Chicken alfredo
Friday: No school
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Cinnamon bread, sliced peaches, orange juice
Tuesday: Breakfast burrito, sliced pears, orange juice
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits, orange juice
Thursday: Pancake and sausage on a stick, mandarin oranges, orange juice
Friday: No school
Lunch
Monday: Pepperoni pizza, sliced peaches, steamed broccoli
Tuesday: Chicken fajita wrap, churro, corn, sliced pears
Wednesday: Corn dog, pineapple tidbits, steamed peas, tater tots
Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, garlic breadstick, mandarin oranges, California blend vegetables
Friday: No school
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Cheese omelet. HS/MS: Cheese omelet, or mini donuts
Tuesday: Elem: Cereal bar. HS/MS: Cereal bar, or long john
Wednesday: Elem: Apple donut. HS/MS: Mini pancakes, or apple donut
Thursday: Elem: Biscuits and gravy. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy, or long john
Friday: Elem: Breakfast pizza. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, or mini donuts
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Chicken nuggets, or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Baked cavatini, or hamburger/cheeseburger; french fries
Tuesday: Elem: Nachos grande, or sack lunch; steamed carrot coins. HS/MS: Nachos grande, or pizza; steamed carrot coins
Wednesday: Elem: Chicken alfredo and breadstick, or sack lunch; steamed broccoli. HS/MS: Chicken alfredo and breadstick, or barbecued rib sandwich; steamed broccoli
Thursday: Elem: Italian dunkers, or sack lunch; taco fiesta beans. HS/MS: Chicken parmesan, or hot dog; taco fiesta beans
Friday: Elem: Grilled cheese and creamy tomato basil soup, or sack lunch; steamed green beans. HS/MS: Grilled cheese and creamy tomato basil soup, or pizza; steamed green beans