MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645)

Monday: Cranberry meatballs, rosemary potatoes, Scandinavian blend vegetables, pineapple, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Hot hamburger sandwich, corn, crunchy cranberry salad, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Shredded barbecued chicken sandwich, onion-roasted potatoes, baked beans, fruit

Thursday: Pork loin with celery sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, whole grain bread

Friday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, warm cinnamon pears, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread

Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread

Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread

Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit

Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Pork sandwich

Tuesday: Tacos

Wednesday: Hamburgers

Thursday: Chicken alfredo

Friday: No school

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Cinnamon bread, sliced peaches, orange juice

Tuesday: Breakfast burrito, sliced pears, orange juice

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits, orange juice

Thursday: Pancake and sausage on a stick, mandarin oranges, orange juice

Friday: No school

Lunch

Monday: Pepperoni pizza, sliced peaches, steamed broccoli

Tuesday: Chicken fajita wrap, churro, corn, sliced pears

Wednesday: Corn dog, pineapple tidbits, steamed peas, tater tots

Thursday: Macaroni and cheese, garlic breadstick, mandarin oranges, California blend vegetables

Friday: No school

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: Cheese omelet. HS/MS: Cheese omelet, or mini donuts

Tuesday: Elem: Cereal bar. HS/MS: Cereal bar, or long john

Wednesday: Elem: Apple donut. HS/MS: Mini pancakes, or apple donut

Thursday: Elem: Biscuits and gravy. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy, or long john

Friday: Elem: Breakfast pizza. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza, or mini donuts

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Chicken nuggets, or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Baked cavatini, or hamburger/cheeseburger; french fries

Tuesday: Elem: Nachos grande, or sack lunch; steamed carrot coins. HS/MS: Nachos grande, or pizza; steamed carrot coins

Wednesday: Elem: Chicken alfredo and breadstick, or sack lunch; steamed broccoli. HS/MS: Chicken alfredo and breadstick, or barbecued rib sandwich; steamed broccoli

Thursday: Elem: Italian dunkers, or sack lunch; taco fiesta beans. HS/MS: Chicken parmesan, or hot dog; taco fiesta beans

Friday: Elem: Grilled cheese and creamy tomato basil soup, or sack lunch; steamed green beans. HS/MS: Grilled cheese and creamy tomato basil soup, or pizza; steamed green beans