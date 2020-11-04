While outcome of the presidential election remained unknown as of Wednesday morning, and only 66.7% of South Dakota votes had been counted by 8 a.m., Lake County votes had been counted by midnight on Tuesday and the results were clear. Republicans made a clean sweep, including all three commissioner-at-large seats on the Lake County Commission.
Newcomer Adam Leighton garnered slightly more votes than either of the incumbents with 3,665. During the election, the grain farmer from Rutland indicated he wanted to serve on the commission not only to represent the east side of the county but also to see what could be done to prioritize county roads within the budget.
"I was kind of surprised to see I took the top number of votes," he said when called for comment on Wednesday morning.
However, Leighton was equally pleased to see voter turnout in the county. Of 8,576 registered voters, 5,966 cast ballots for a 69.5% voter turnout. Leighton is excited to serve on the Lake County Commission.
"I look forward to seeing how everything works on the commission," he said. He is cognizant of what issue is of greatest concern to many.
"What most people are concerned about is the road situation, and I hope we can get something figured out," Leighton indicated.
Both Leighton and incumbent Deb Reinicke received 28% of the votes cast. Reinicke received 3,636, just 29 fewer than Leighton. As a lifetime Madison resident and former county employee, Reinicke had said during the campaign that her work experience was one of her strengths and fixing the roads was the biggest challenge the county faced.
"I'm excited to have won again," she said in a phone interview. "I enjoy what I do."
She noted that when she first ran for office in 2016, she ran to be a voice for voters and taxpayers and to be a voice for employees. As a commissioner, she has become increasingly more aware of the challenge posed by the condition of county roads.
"Right now we're on course," Reinicke said, speaking about the overall work the commission has done in recent years, "but we need to really, really, really concentrate on monies to improve our roads."
Reinicke feels the recently-formed advisory committee is a step in the right direction to address that problem.
Incumbent Dennis Slaughter had a respectable showing as well, garnering 3,402 votes, or 26%. The longtime Madison resident indicated during the campaign that one of his strengths is his prior work on other community boards and committees. He perceived adequately funding departments and keeping pace with wage and benefits as a challenge the county faces.
"I'm just happy to have the opportunity to serve the community again," Slaughter said in a phone interview. "I hope I can do a job worthy of the voter support."
In congratulating fellow Republicans, who also won seats at the table, he expressed appreciation for Democrat John Doblar for "taking the initiative to run for public office." Slaughter noted that doing so can be intimidating, and he was glad to see Doblar on the ballot.
He also expressed a commitment to continue tackling the challenges the county faces, such as ensuring the wage scale and benefit package is competitive and the condition of county roads is improved.
"The challenges the county faces aren't going to go away anytime soon, and there aren't going to be any quick solutions," he noted.
Doblar, the only Democrat running for a seat on the commission, received 2,300 votes, or 18%. The lifelong Lake County resident works for the City of Madison in the street department. He ran for county commission to bring his experience to bear on the challenge of maintaining and improving county roads.
"There are the tax dollars to tackle the road situation," he said in an interview on Wednesday morning. He suggested a Band-Aid of sorts needed to be used on secondary roads on a temporary basis. "Somehow we have to prioritize the main used roads."
In a predominantly Republican county, he was at a disadvantage in running as a Democrat. However, Doblar feels the COVID-19 pandemic posed the greatest challenge of the campaign. No forums were held where candidates were asked to discuss their positions, and few other opportunities presented themselves.
"Because of COVID, you couldn't go to any gatherings to express your opinions on how you would handle roads and stuff," he said.
Results in Precinct 1, Chester and Franklin townships: Leighton 374, Reinicke 364, Slaughter 316, Doblar 158.
In Precinct 2, Wentworth and Rutland townships: Leighton 381, Reinicke 314, Slaughter 279, Doblar 170.
In Precinct 3, Nunda and Summit townships: Leighton 169, Reinicke 116, Slaughter 130, Doblar 52.
In Precinct 4, Concord, Badus and Wayne townships: Leighton 193, Reinicke 158, Slaughter 151, Doblar 117.
In Precinct 5, Herman and Winfred townships: Leighton 330, Reinicke 317, Slaughter 318, Doblar 221.
In Precinct 6, Farmington, Leroy, Clarno and Orland townships: Leighton 270, Reinicke 232, Slaughter 264, Doblar 122.
In Precinct 7, Lakeview Township: Leighton 344, Reinicke 383, Slaughter 334, Doblar 207.
In Precinct 8, City of Madison Ward I: Leighton 806, Reinicke 868, Slaughter 792, Doblar 566.
In Precinct 9, City of Madison Ward 2: Leighton 410, Reinicke 435, Slaughter 417, Doblar 356.
In Precinct 10, City of Madison Ward 3: Leighton 388, Reinicke 449, Slaughter 401, Doblar 331.