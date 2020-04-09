Novel technology from a South Dakota company may hold a key to treating the current worldwide pandemic. With this week's announcement of a major alliance with CSL Behring, SAB Biotherapeutics in Sioux Falls is poised to provide a near-term, large-scale treatment for COVID-positive patients with their SAB-185 clinical candidate.
As important, SAB's polyclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 can potentially prevent mission-critical health-care staff, and high-risk populations, from becoming infected. A preventative therapeutic like this would be available much sooner than the first vaccines.
Polyclonal antibodies allow human patients to naturally fight disease
COVID-19 has yet to be tackled with a vaccine or a large-scale therapy. Modern medicine struggles to keep pace with the rapid emergence and diversity of such diseases. The body's natural defense system produces polyclonal antibodies against invaders such as viruses, bacteria and other pathogens.
COVID-19 statistics reveal that many patients are able to produce polyclonal antibodies to fight off the coronavirus. Worldwide confirmed cases now approach 1.5 million with nearly 300,000 patients totally recovered, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. But with 83,000 deaths over less than three months, even with a near worldwide lock-down, the virus is both deadly and fast-spreading.
Today, medical researchers are attempting to rescue COVID-19 patients by using human polyclonal antibodies from the plasma of recovered patients.
History of COVID-19 plasma trials
In Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus originated, a 10-patient medical trial was conducted with people who survived the virus. Plasma from these recovered patients was used to treat those who were still sick. While this approach has proved quite successful, it cannot easily be rolled out to a large number of people.
In the U.S., researchers with the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project have recently started human plasma trials. Several NBA players, recovered from the illness, have become plasma donors.
Human-sequence polyclonal antibodies from cow plasma: a new immunotherapy
While the Convalescent Plasma Project hastens on, a higher-volume and more potent solution is nearing a chance to start clinical trials.
SAB Biotherapeutics has been developing and optimizing a technology platform over the last two decades. The company has conducted safety studies in humans for other coronaviruses such as MERS (Middle East Respiratory System). And now they have begun preparatory work for testing a novel COVID-19 treatment in infected patients.
How does the technology work? The antibody genes in these cows have been inactivated and human antibody genes added. When the cow is inoculated with non-infectious parts of COVID-19, the cow produces polyclonal human antibodies in its plasma against the virus.
The antibodies are isolated and transferred into patients by infusion in a medical setting. The antibodies circulate in a patient's body and supplement the patient's immune response to the virus, providing a potent passive immunotherapy.
"Using plasma from these cows, even a small herd could be used to treat hundreds of thousands of patients," according to SAB Biotherapeutics president, CEO and co-founder Eddie J. Sullivan, Ph.D.
The result is similar to the patient having been vaccinated against the virus. It may be enough to prevent them from becoming sick or from becoming worse and moving to the ICU.
SAB's difference with other plasma trials
The antibody therapeutic from recovered patients does not have the consistency nor the potency of the antibody therapeutic from SAB. In addition, production of SAB's product can be moved rapidly to large scale.
The nature of SAB's polyclonal product allows it to be potentially effective even if COVID-19 mutates. This is because the polyclonal antibodies bind strongly to many parts of the virus.
Fast-tracked clinical trials
Only clinical trials can determine exactly how effective SAB's treatment will be. While SAB's therapy has not yet been fast-tracked into COVID-19 clinical trials, SAB is in conversation with the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
SAB is on track to have a clinical evaluation of its treatment as early as summer 2020. The timeline for its availability will ultimately be driven by the federal oversight agencies.
With a just-announced contract from Biological Advanced Research and Development (BARDA) and the new partnership with CSL Behring, SAB now has the capability to accelerate the program. More national attention could be a game-changer for the company and for treating this disease.