The Lake County Commission will hold a regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Thursday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse. The meeting was postponed due to the primary election which will be held on Tuesday.
In addition to conducting routine business, commissioners will consider a resolution to transfer tax deed property to Horizon Heights Road District, a special on-sale liquor license for Cam Shafer of Sporty's Bar and Grill, and indigency requests which will be presented by Mandi Anderson, welfare officer.
The final item on the agenda prior to going into executive session to discuss contractual matters will be canvassing the primary election.
No discussion items are listed on the agenda. The next county commission meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 16.