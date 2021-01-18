Madison's city commissioners acknowledged a report submitted by a Sioux Falls engineering firm that provides background information for a northwest Madison street improvement project currently scheduled to start in 2022.
The staff at Houston Engineering Inc. in Sioux Falls completed a drainage analysis in late 2020 for neighborhoods in areas along N. 9th St. from Highland Ave. to the west to where Park Creek crosses the street to the east.
City officials wanted the drainage information to help with planning for a 9th St. reconstruction project, scheduled for 2022, that will install new underground water and sanitary sewer mains and storm sewer infrastructure. The current estimated cost for the project was calculated at about $1.8 million.
The Houston Inc. engineers separated their analysis into two drainage areas -- an eastern area of about 35 acres and a western area of about 143 acres, that extends about 1/2 mile north of N. 9th St.
For the eastern area, the engineers studied water runoff that would move as surface flow on public and private roads toward the intersection at N. 9th St. and Josephine Ave. They judged that a significant amount of water runoff flows eastward along 9th St. and collects at a low point near the 9th St.-Josephine crossing.
For the west drainage area, the engineers found that water runoff from an agricultural area will typically flow south toward a ditch on the north side of N. 9th St. Runoff from residential neighborhoods typically moves along roads toward N. West Ave. However, the majority of water runoff is collected in the N. 9th St. area and directed to a "designed stormwater detention area." The detention pond will ultimately discharge its water to the north side of 9th St.
Another detention pond in the western area can collect runoff from land between N. West Ave. and Madison Elementary School. That second detention pond runoff is discharged to the north ditch along N. 9th St.
To reconstruct N. 9th St., the Houston Inc. engineers propose that the city install reinforced concrete pipe for storm sewer infrastructure using 18-, 24-, 27- and 30-inch-diameter pipe. The new storm sewer would have 10-foot curb opening inlets that are currently used by the city of Sioux Falls. For the street pavement, workers would replace the existing pavement and curb and gutter with new asphalt surfacing that extends 37 feet wide.
To install new water and sanitary sewer mains, the engineers proposed installing new polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe and upsizing to 12 inches in diameter the water main from Union Ave. eastward past a Park Creek culvert. They recommended boring a new 12-inch-diameter water main for a distance of about 250 feet under the Park Creek culvert. The engineers proposed an extension of 8-inch water main between N. West and N. Highland avenues and an extension of sanitary sewer mains from N. Chicago Ave. westward.
The engineers proposed that a two-lane street along the northwest section of N. 9th St. was currently adequate for traffic flow. Dedicated turning lanes for elementary school traffic were recommended as sufficient for current traffic flow.
City officials and Houston Inc. decided that construction workers would install side street drainage inlets where Madison possessed enough street dedicated right of way, such as near the Union and Josephine avenue crossings. The water drainage from Woodbury Estates onto N. 9th St. "...would be intercepted with curb inlets on 9th St. on either side of both entrances to Woodbury Estates."
The information in the drainage analysis was provided for city officials with a preliminary cost estimate so they could create a budget for future infrastructure improvements.