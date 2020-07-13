The Madison City Commission has scheduled a second reading of an amendment to the city's zoning laws when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will listen to changes to off-street parking regulations related to parking lots that are located in residential districts. After listening to the second reading, the commissioners will consider approving the amendment.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Appointing J.D. Hanson to a seat on the Madison Parks and Recreation Board.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a second amendment to a professional services agreement with Banner Associates Inc. regarding Madison's water system improvement project.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign two professional services agreements with Banner Associates for the city's sanitary-sewer and storm-sewer improvement projects.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign two USDA rural utilities service (RUS) certification pages for the city's sanitary-sewer and storm-sewer improvement projects.
-- Setting a bid date for constructing a proposed 750,000-gallon water tower in Madison.
-- Setting a request for proposals date for advanced metering infrastructure.
-- Ratifying the submission and authorizing the mayor to sign an applicant risk-assessment questionnaire for state officials regarding a CARES Act library technology grant.
The commissioners have scheduled a closed session at the end of their meeting to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor.