The Lake County Commission will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
The agenda includes two items: discussion regarding a resolution to levy a road and bridge tax; and community comments.
While community comments are generally scheduled prior to commission business, on Tuesday the comments are scheduled to occur following the commission's discussion.
The commission is considering a levy because County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson submitted a budget request of $4,033,912 at Tuesday's regular meeting. Increases in the budget were due to the cost of needed repairs, efforts to sustain the life of weathered roads and a desire to complete five miles of overlay in 2021.
In 2020, the budget allocation did not cover the projected cost, so the scheduled overlay project was postponed.
On Tuesday, Lake County Auditor Bobbi Janke told commissioners they would need to make a $1,738,912 operating transfer to cover the request. She noted they have not wanted to transfer more than $1 million in the past. With this in mind, commissioners scheduled the special meeting to discuss a road and bridge tax.
In 2017, the commission passed a resolution to levy a .90 mill road and bridge tax. The matter went to a vote. With fewer than one in five voters going to the polls, the resolution was rejected 1,775-310.
Should commissioners pass a resolution on Tuesday, the matter will only go to a public vote if a petition is filed with the auditor within 20 days of publication. The petition will need to contain the signatures of 5% of the registered voters in the county at the time of the last general election.
Janke reports Lake County had 9,649 registered voters at the time of the general election in 2018. Consequently, a petition to take the resolution -- should Lake County commissioners pass one -- to a public vote would require 482 signatures.
Should the matter go to a vote and the petition is filed after Aug. 3, it will be on the ballot when Lake County voters go to the polls for the general election in November. The county will not have the cost of a special election in this case.