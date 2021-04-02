Hagmaier's leadership style shaped by hope of Resurrection

World War II was over long before the Rev. Constanze Hagmaier was born, and yet, it has had a shaping influence on her faith and her ministry.
"I can't read Scripture without a social justice insight," she said in a recent conversation. "If Jesus doesn't make us somewhat uncomfortable, we don't get it."
Hagmaier currently serves as the bishop of the South Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Prior to being installed in September 2019, she served as a pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison.
She and her husband, the Rev. Dirk Hagmaier, continue to live in Madison with their young daughter Emma. This year marks the 20th anniversary of their ordinations. They were ordained while serving as co-pastors at Waubay Lutheran Church.
On Easter Sunday, Hagmaier will be preaching at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls in a televised worship service. She notes that since being installed as bishop, she only preaches by invitation.
"That's not something I can ask. It's a gift that has been given to me," she said.
She will reflect upon Mary Magdalene, the first person to whom Jesus appeared following the Resurrection. In doing so, she will contrast the all-encompassing divine love of Jesus with the rejection Mary would have experienced when possessed by seven demons.
Hagmaier will also draw correlations between the disciples sheltering in fear following the crucifixion with the fear people of color have experienced in recent months, and she'll talk about the courage and faithfulness Christ's love elicited in Mary. In speaking of the Resurrection, she will remind those who hear her preach that each one is called by name -- as Mary was -- to be bearers of life and love into the world.
"I don't compromise well when it comes to justice. I'm really passionate about it," Hagmaier stated.
Raised in Germany, she didn't think about her heritage until she was an exchange student and found herself labeled a Nazi by some at Brandon Valley High School. This challenged her to wrestle with her family's experience and find meaning.
"Both of my grandfathers served, but it wasn't by choice," Hagmaier admitted.
During that first visit to the States, though, she didn't know her parents' stories or her grandparents' stories. As she started asking questions, she realized that she had to find a way to use that experience in a positive way.
"It helped me to understand how even from this dark history, I can be an ambassador of light," she said.
On a one-to-one basis, this awareness has helped to shape her encounters with World War II veterans. She described sitting with some of these veterans as they died and having some of "the holiest conversations I have had."
However, her awareness has also shaped her leadership style. While Hagmaier knows she is in a position to make a difference because what she says and does is going to be public, she approaches the challenges of leadership with humility.
"I totally believe in shared leadership. That's one of my core values," she stated. "I lead through vulnerability. It's OK for me to be vulnerable, to say I don't have all the answers, to cry with a congregation that lost its pastor."
She found herself doing the latter in 2020 as she helped to lead congregations around the state through the COVID-19 pandemic. While Hagmaier could make recommendations, which she did based upon CDC guidelines, each congregation was able to decide how to implement those recommendations.
"You need to implement the recommendations in your culture," she told pastors. If the communities which they served had remained open and taken few precautions, the pastors needed to approach their congregations' activities with that in mind.
"Find a way to keep gathering, but you need to keep it safe," Hagmaier advised.
Because most congregations continued to meet, she found herself on the road week after week, often taking her daughter with her. She visited Sunday School classrooms and spoke with confirmation classes, as she would have under normal circumstances, but she did ask for some concessions.
"There were some guidelines that came with me," she explained, noting that she would not attend social gatherings. She also asked that masks be required, members practice social distancing and singing not be part of the worship service.
One Sunday, though, Hagmaier found herself leading worship for a congregation which had lost its pastor to COVID-19. They had been taking precautions -- wearing masks, meeting in the fellowship hall instead of the sacristy to allow for social distancing -- but the pastor had attended a family wedding where he picked up the virus.
She noted that she must always be prepared to step in should a pastor be unable to lead worship due to a personal emergency or family tragedy. On that occasion, the entire congregation was affected and they cried together.
Hagmaier's willingness to be vulnerable also shows itself when she must have difficult conversations with congregations. She used the example of meeting with a congregation that was considering the possibility of leaving the ELCA. Rather than telling them why they shouldn't, she asked what had hurt them so much they wanted to leave.
"When I am in a congregation and allow that space to open," she said, describing the dynamic that occurs when she is willing to listen, "it's kind of disarming, allowing Christ to do the reconciling."
This approach to leadership reflects her commitment to social justice because the goal is reconciliation and wholeness rather than winning. She knows that inherent in her style is a call to change, which is difficult because it requires people to grieve losses.
However, she also knows that at the heart of faith is hope.
"If we truly believe that we have a God who can bring life from death, then we don't have to be afraid to have these conversations," she said.