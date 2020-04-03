The Madison City Commission will consider authorizing the mayor to sign right-of-way documents for a construction company when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
Journey Construction of Sioux Falls has submitted an application for a permit to occupy a right-of-way located along N. Washington Ave. north of 8th St. The city commissioners will consider providing their authorization.
The commissioners will consider establishing a 2020 municipal election date on June 2 and inviting the Madison Central School District to participate in a joint election.
They will also discuss a possible municipal resolution that requests nonessential businesses to follow established Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
