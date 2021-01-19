Community members invited to honor health-care workers Friday

"If you're happy and you know it clap your hands," a popular children's song encourages. However, Beth Knuths, the executive director of the Madison Regional Health Foundation, has another idea.
Knuths is asking the people of Madison to clap their hands to show appreciation for area health-care workers and first responders as part of the foundation's virtual Winter Gala event on Friday evening.
"We are asking everyone in the Madison area to step outside their homes at 7:45 to applaud health-care workers and first responders for five minutes, safely and socially distanced from their own front porches," she said via email.
In speaking about the tribute, Knuths said she was inspired to propose this by videos from around the world. In March 2020, when the number of new COVID-19 cases peaked in New York City at over 80,000 new cases per day, people flung open their windows one Friday evening and filled the streets with cheers and applause for health-care workers, first responders, grocery store clerks, truck drivers and all of the others in their city who were on the front lines during the pandemic.
By early April, videos from around the world -- including one from Kensington Palace showing Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George, children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge -- were flooding social media and news programs, showing people applauding health-care workers during shift changes. ABC News reported they were standing at open windows or on balconies nightly in Rome, Madrid, Paris, Athens and Amsterdam, honoring those who were risking their lives during lockdowns.
"There was something very moving about how they could come together in a socially distanced way," Knuths said.
As plans for the foundation's annual fund-raiser evolved in response to the pandemic from an evening of fun, food and fellowship into a virtual awareness event, it became important to find a way to draw the community into participating in some way. With the decision to honor all area health-care workers and first responders with the foundation's Champion of Healthcare Award for 2021, that way became clear.
At 7:45 p.m. on Friday, the Madison Regional Health Foundation is asking community members to join together and take "A Pause for Applause."
"This five-minute applause tribute is like the party we can't have," Knuths said.
The foundation's promotional materials draw together both the personal dimension and community dimension of this tribute saying, "From every heart, with many hands, from outside each home." It was announced in December when the foundation initially revealed the Winter Gala would be a virtual event this year.
"We're not going to let COVID rain on our parade entirely," Knuths said.
At 7 p.m., a 30-minute pre-recorded program will be streamed on the foundation's Facebook page and website. During the video, the drawing for the All the Comforts of Home raffle will be held and this year's recipients of the Champion of Healthcare Award will be recognized.
The recording will show "how quickly MRHS implemented new procedures to keep patients and staff healthy and safe during COVID-19," Knuths indicated in December.
In a phone interview, she talked about some of these efforts which included following CDC guidelines, taking special sanitizing measures, wearing PPE and providing masks for those who entered the facility without them.
"They've done everything they can to keep themselves, each other and the community safe," Knuths said.
While the focus is going to be on health-care providers, the virtual Winter Gala will also look at ways health-care workers have been supported by the community with everything from hundreds of cloth face masks to supplies, PPE and food that was also donated.
"Everybody has helped to care for everybody else," Knuths said.
At 7:45, after the recording has concluded, the event will transition from a spectator event to one in which everyone can participate. Dakota State University is among those who has already committed to supporting this effort.
"Dakota State University has added a special playlist for their carillon to play, and if weather permits, the university will be lighting Heston Hall with blue lights as a way to show the university's support and encourage others to participate in this community-wide tribute," Knuths said.
She explained this type of activity could be healing at a time when the nation is disrupted not only by the COVID-19 pandemic but also by the daily threat of violence.
"Let's turn the focus back on Madison for a while," she said, adding that joining with other community members in this way could be "therapeutic for the applauder as well as for those lifted up."
When asked about her dream for the tribute, Knuths indicated, "I would like everyone to go outside at 7:45 and clap for five minutes or make noise with musical instruments or on pots and pans."
In addition to participating in the tribute to health-are workers and first responders, including chiropractors and dentists and all of the others who help to keep people healthy in the community, Knuths encouraged people to stop briefly and listen to their neighbors.
"That's what my wish would be," she said.