The Madison City Commission will consider approving a contract related to municipal ordinances when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will consider authorizing the mayor to sign a contract with Municode that deals with the recodification of Madison's ordinances.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using Zoom technology that allows participants to join the meeting online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/92556949732. Individuals can also connect via their phones by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 925-5694-9732.
Individuals can access supplementary agenda information at www.cityofmadisonsd.com.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Approving the appointment of Michael Johnson of Madison to the city's Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment.
-- Approving the first reading and setting a hearing date for an ordinance to amend Appendix B of the city's zoning rules.
-- Setting a bid date for the city's 2021 sidewalk improvement project.
-- Hearing any updates to information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.