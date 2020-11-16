The staff with the Madison Central School District sent out email messages on Friday and Sunday afternoons, reporting that six persons in Madison's public schools recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
School officials announced in Sunday's email that one student or staff member at Madison Elementary School and one student or staff member at Madison Middle School had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Staff will work with the South Dakota Department of Health to determine if there are any additional students at the elementary and middle school who are considered close contacts.
Friday's email stated that three students or staff members at MES and one student or staff member at MMS had tested positive for the coronavirus.
In Friday's email, Superintendent Joel Jorgenson announced school staff members would provide related information to DoH officials. If a child is considered a possible close contact, the district will send out another email to parents.
Madison staff members will also follow up with a phone call to families. DoH officials will make any decisions about students who are identified as close contacts.
For the positive cases at Madison's public schools and for possible close contacts, health-care officials will contact parents by phone.
For the one COVID-19 case announced Friday at the middle school, DoH officials have determined that no close contacts exist.
Despite the absence of any close contacts, Jorgenson stated that Madison Central staff would inform parents and guardians of any COVID-19 positive cases.